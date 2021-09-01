'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show 'Mayor of Kingstown' Drops Intense Trailer
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has a brand new show, Mayor of Kingstown, coming to Paramount+, and the series has just dropped an intense trailer. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McClusky, the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, a city that survives on its reliance on the local prison business. The series also stars Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley, as Mike's brothers: Mitch and Kyle McClusky, respectively.popculture.com
Comments / 0