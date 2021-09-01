Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show 'Mayor of Kingstown' Drops Intense Trailer

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has a brand new show, Mayor of Kingstown, coming to Paramount+, and the series has just dropped an intense trailer. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McClusky, the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, a city that survives on its reliance on the local prison business. The series also stars Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley, as Mike's brothers: Mitch and Kyle McClusky, respectively.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Aidan Gillen
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Taylor Handley
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Hugh Dillon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Dianne Wiest
Person
Mike Webster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#New Deal#Paramount#Yellowstone Co#Jeremyrenner#Paramountplus#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Season 4 Trailer Shows Dutton Rancher Hanging – But Who Is It?

Every. Body. Pays. One Yellowstone rancher has met an unfortunate fate by hanging in the Season 4 trailer. Could it be a fan-favorite?. The gripping Yellowstone Season 4 trailer is here, and it’s holding a whole lot of secrets to unfurl. One shocking scene, in particular, shows a ranch hand hanging from a Dutton paddock. There’s no life in their limbs, either, so perhaps we should be using the past tense: hanged.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Yellowstone Season 4 New Trailer, Cast Updates, And Beth Bombshell Revealed!

Yellowstone TV show fans can’t wait for season 4 to begin! As a result, viewers of the Paramount Network’s beloved present-day Western drama keep searching for any tidbits about their favorite TV show. And now Paramount has rewarded Yellowstone fans with a new trailer, cast names, and more!. So imagine...
NFLPosted by
Whiskey Riff

The Official Yellowstone Season 4 Trailer Is HERE & It’s INSANE

Yellowstone has officially confirmed the premiere of Season 4. Sunday, November 7th, Yellowstone officially returns to Paramount Network with TWO back to back episodes to kick off Season 4. We’re talking NFL football at noon, the Cup Series Championship at 2pm and back to back episodes of John Dutton and...
MoviesDeadline

‘The Guilty’: Tense First Trailer For Antoine Fuqua Netflix Thriller Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Here’s your tense first trailer for Netflix’s Antoine Fuqua pic The Guilty, starring Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.
TV SeriesComicBook

Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Trailer Shows Everybody Pays for Their Crimes

Fresh off the premiere date video that debuted a couple of weeks ago, The Paramount Network has released the first official trailer for Yellowstone season four offering a first look at what happened immediately after the shocking season three finale cliffhanger. Though light on footage of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, likely in an attempt to hide what happens to him in the premiere episode, the new trailer shows off quit a bit of Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton who seems out for blood and vengeance. Yellowstone will return with a special two-hour premiere on Sunday November 7, exclusively on Paramount Network.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Go Absolutely Nuts Over New Season 4 Trailer

Yes, it’s true– the time has finally arrived. Paramount just released the new much anticipated full length trailer for Season 4 of “Yellowstone.” This comes after weeks and weeks of teaser trailers and behind-the-scenes photos. Fans have waited a really long time for new content since Season 3 of the series concluded all the way back in August of last year. As we inch closer and closer to that golden November 7th premiere date, fans are squirming and soaking it all in. Fan theories are already circulating about the return of Malcolm Beck and the mastermind behind the Dutton family attacks. Here’s what the fans are saying across various social media platforms.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Absolutely Need to Check Out ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ When It Airs

From Montana to Michigan, writer/producer Taylor Sheridan loves a powerful family. The Duttons control the biggest ranch in the United States. But the McCluskys in Sheridan’s upcoming drama “Mayor of Kingstown” have a monopoly on the prison industry in their otherwise stagnant city. There are plenty of parallels between the two Paramount+ shows. And “Yellowstone” fans will have a new narrative to follow as Season 4 of the Kevin Costner-led series gets underway.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Afterlife Of The Party'

“Afterlife of the Party” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Starring Victoria Justice, this Netflix comedy film follows a young woman who dies in a freak accident and must act as a guardian angel to her loved ones in order to earn a place at the “afterlife party in heaven.”
Michigan Statefilm-book.com

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN (2021) TV Show Trailer: Jeremy Renner & Kyle Chandler are Criminal Power-brokers in Michigan [Paramount+]

Paramount+‘s Mayor of Kingstown (2021) TV show trailer has been released. The Mayor of Kingstown trailer stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. Crew. From Academy Award(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of the Emmy(R) nominated series YELLOWSTONE) and Hugh Dillon, MAYOR...
Paramount, CAmxdwn.com

Paramount Drops ‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Trailer and November 7 Premiere Date

The Paramount Network original hit series, Yellowstone, unveiled the first look at its season four trailer in addition to announcing the season premiere to hit the channel on November 7, according to a Paramount Network press release. The season premiere will be a two-hour-long event at 8 PM EST and marks a return for the series to the small screen since concluding its third season in August 2020.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Jeremy Renner stars in trailer for series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

A new trailer has arrived for the series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ featuring Jeremy Renner. The show follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Meet Taylor Sheridan’s McLusky Family in the First Paramount+ Trailer

While we’re waiting for more episodes of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit western series Yellowstone, the TV creator has another series in store for all Paramount+ subscribers. At the streamer’s TCA panel today, the first trailer for Mayor of Kingstown debuted, introducing us to the McLusky family of Kingstown, Michigan. Gear up for 10 new episodes of the drama coming this November exclusively to Paramount+.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Mayor of Kingstown: Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler 'Bend' the Law, Don't Break It, in Paramount+ Drama Trailer

Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler are brothers, fixers and mayyyybe gangsters in the first trailer for Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+‘s new drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. Set to debut Sunday, Nov. 14, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series promises to provide a stark look at the McLuskys’ attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Renner stars as Mike McLusky aka “The Mayor of Kingstown,” while Chandler...
TV & VideosCollider

Kyle Chandler Joins Taylor Sheridan's 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Kyle Chandler is the latest star to join Taylor Sheridan's new series for Paramount+, Mayor of Kingstown, which also stars Jeremy Renner. The announcement was made by Renner, who posted new key art on his Instagram account today and was confirmed by Deadline. Also seen in the key art is Academy Award-winner Dianne Wiest, and these three round out the major cast for Sheridan's latest project in his overall deal with ViacomCBS.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Creator's A+ Casting Streak Continues As Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler Joins New Show

Thanks in part to his years as the inimitable Coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights, Kyle Chandler brings a certain kind of amicable authority to just about every role he plays. His latest casting will no doubt bring that persona out in full, as Chandler is teaming with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan for the new streaming series Mayor of Kingstown, which also stars MCU vet Jeremy Renner. Only, the actor's new character doesn't sound nearly as respectable as Coach T, even if I wouldn't want to tell him that to his face.
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.

Comments / 0

Community Policy