'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show 'Mayor of Kingstown' Drops Intense Trailer

Yes, it’s true– the time has finally arrived. Paramount just released the new much anticipated full length trailer for Season 4 of “Yellowstone.” This comes after weeks and weeks of teaser trailers and behind-the-scenes photos. Fans have waited a really long time for new content since Season 3 of the series concluded all the way back in August of last year. As we inch closer and closer to that golden November 7th premiere date, fans are squirming and soaking it all in. Fan theories are already circulating about the return of Malcolm Beck and the mastermind behind the Dutton family attacks. Here’s what the fans are saying across various social media platforms.