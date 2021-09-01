Ida remnants latest: Tornado Warning in King George County, Tornado Watch across DMV

A Tornado Watch has been issued across the area, alongside severe storms and heavy downpours, which have already left some areas in the DMV with flooding, downed trees, power outages and prompted a few school closures. We can expect the remnants of Ida to produce heavy rain, strong storms and some isolated tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Be prepared for heavy rain that could reach up to six inches between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The heaviest downpour will be north and west of D.C. along and west of Interstate 81.

Here's a timeline of how storms are unfolding.

1:10 p.m. - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Prince George's and Charles County until 1:45 p.m.

12:55 p.m. - A Tornado Warning has been issued for King George County, Virginia until 1:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. - Dominion Energy's power outage map shows 3,554 customers without power. Pepco's outage map shows 1,505 customers affected. There is still no word on when power will be restored.

11:34 a.m. - Montgomery County Public Schools announces that it will dismiss students 2.5 early due to the severe weather.

Current Weather Alerts:

Damage Reports:

A 19-year-old man has died at the Rock Creek Woods Apartment Complex and one person is still unaccounted for due to strong storms and heavy downpours with major flooding this morning, according to a Montgomery County PIO, Several residents were also forced to evacuate their homes. Montgomery County Fire Department crews conducted several water rescues to get residents who were stuck out of the building. Crews had to break apartment windows and doors to rescue several residents.

A tree crashed into a home on the 7600 block of Seans Terrace in Lanham as a result of the storm, according to Prince George's County Fire Department. There were no reported injuries, but emergency teams are assisting the family that was in the home.

Traffic Alerts:

Sligo Creek Parkway and Beach Drive are closed due to flooding activity, according to Montgomery County officials. Westlake Drive at Tuckerman Lane is also closed due to flooding activity. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect significant delays.

The following roads in Fairfax County are either shut down or experiencing traffic impacts due to weather damage caused by storms and rain Wednesday:

Poplar Tree Road and Walney Road closed due to downed tree

Old Yates Ford Road and Henderson Road closed due to a downed tree

Old Courthouse Road and Besley Road closed due to flooding

Beulah Road and Browns Mill Road closed due to flooding

Kirby Road and Dolley Madison Boulevard closed due to flooding

900 block of Swinks Mill Road closed due to flooding

Georgetown Pike and Lawton Street closed due to flooding

Arlington Boulevard and Prosperity Avenue closed due to flooding

Beach Mill Road and Clubview Drive, closed due to downed tree

Hunter Mill Road and Cedar Pond Drive closed due to flooding

500 block of Walker Road closed due to flooding

500 bock of River Bend Road closed due to flooding

1100 block of Springvale Road closed due to flooding

Burke Lake Road and Lakehaven Lane closed due to flooding

Burke Lake Road and Kilkenny Lane closed due to flooding

Burke Lake Road and Jeremiah Court, closed due to flooding

11500 block of Vale Road closed due to down tree

The 1200 block of Kirklynn Avenue in Takoma Park, Maryland is closed due to wires down.

Beach Drive at Connecticut Avenue in South Kensington, Maryland is also currently closed due to the flooding pictured below.

A car crash on eastbound Interstate 66 at mile marker 16 in Fauquier County is causing delays on the roadway.

Red Line trains are temporarily bypassing Cleveland Park due to flooding. Cleveland Park's South entrance is also closed due to the flooding.

Southbound I-495 at Mile Marker 43.0: On I-495 at mile marker 43 in the County of Fairfax, motorists can expect delays due to weather. The South exit ramp is closed. Use caution, as there's a tree in the roadway.

Eastbound Route 603 in Fairfax County at Beach Mill Road: Flooding

Westbound Route 603 in Fairfax County at Beach Mill Road: Flooding

Hagerstown, Maryland has blocked a part of W Memorial Blvd to prevent people from driving under the bridge where flooding happens frequently.

In Loudoun County, Westbound RT 7 will be down just west of Stoneleigh Drive due to a downed tree. Blueridge Mountain Road is also closed in the area of Valley View Lane for downed utilities.

Closings:

All Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland (including the Virtual Academy) will dismiss 2.5 hours early today. All school and community-use activities in school buildings also are canceled. Daycare programs in school buildings will be closed.

Rappahannock County Public Schools in Virginia

Stafford County Public Schools in Virginia

Page County Public Schools in Virginia (will close at noon)

All schools in Berkeley County, West Virginia will be closing 2 hours early. Pre-K will dismiss at noon

All schools in Mineral County, West Virginia will be closing 3 hours early

All schools in Morgan County, West Virginia will be closing 2 hours early and all after-school and evening activities are canceled

The Washington Nationals Wednesday game against the Phillies has been postponed. It will instead be played Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

The Maryland State Fair will also be closed Wednesday. The fair will reopen Thursday at noon.

