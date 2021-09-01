Saints-Packers game moved to Jacksonville, Fla., due to Hurricane Ida

TIAA Bank Field will host the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers game at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Excel23/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints' season-opening game against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville, Fla., due to Hurricane Ida's impact in New Orleans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Kickoff time remains 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Week 1 game airs on Fox.

"The decision was made, in consultation with state and local officials and both clubs, in the interest of public safety," the NFL said in a news release.

"Details on tickets and other specifics, including how fans can continue to help in the recovery effort, will be announced in the days ahead."

Earlier this week, the Saints moved from New Orleans to Arlington, Texas, where they use the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium for practices.

The Saints face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 19 in Charlotte, N.C. They battle the New England Patriots in Week 3 at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 26 in Foxborough, Mass. They are scheduled to return to New Orleans for a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.