Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints-Packers game moved to Jacksonville, Fla., due to Hurricane Ida

By Alex Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXJ9w_0bjaGDi800
TIAA Bank Field will host the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers game at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Excel23/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints' season-opening game against the Green Bay Packers will be played in Jacksonville, Fla., due to Hurricane Ida's impact in New Orleans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Kickoff time remains 4:25 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Week 1 game airs on Fox.

"The decision was made, in consultation with state and local officials and both clubs, in the interest of public safety," the NFL said in a news release.

"Details on tickets and other specifics, including how fans can continue to help in the recovery effort, will be announced in the days ahead."

Earlier this week, the Saints moved from New Orleans to Arlington, Texas, where they use the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium for practices.

The Saints face the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 19 in Charlotte, N.C. They battle the New England Patriots in Week 3 at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 26 in Foxborough, Mass. They are scheduled to return to New Orleans for a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
176K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jaguars#American Football#Saints Packers#The New Orleans Saints#The Green Bay Packers#Tiaa Bank Field#The Dallas Cowboys#The New England Patriots#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Are Keeping A Secret Before Their Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a notable roster decision a secret ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay has yet to reveal its starting offensive line for the season opener. And the Packers will be keeping that decision a secret before Week 1.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Teams Inquiring About Saints Quarterback Trade

Leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the quarterback narrative around the New Orleans Saints organization has been focused squarely on the battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. But now, some of that attention is shifting towards rookie reserve Ian Book. During the broadcast of the Saints’...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Drew Brees comments on the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation

Jameis Winston has been announced as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback to begin the 2021 season. It was reported on Friday morning that Winston had won the quarterback job over the versatile veteran Taysom Hill. Longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired in the offseason. On Sunday Night Football in the final week of the preseason, Drew Brees gave insight into what he thinks of the Saints’ quarterback situation.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Have Reportedly Released Veteran Running Back

The New Orleans Saints are doing their best to trim their roster down to 53 players this Tuesday morning. Moments ago, the front office released veteran running back Devonta Freeman. Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl running back, signed with the Saints at the start of training camp with the hope...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLtheScore

NFL Power Rankings - Week 1: Buccaneers remain the team to beat

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. The reigning Super Bowl champions avoided major injuries at training camp, and they remain the team to beat after returning all their starters from last season. 2. Kansas City Chiefs. Pre-camp rank: 2. The Chiefs' 2020 campaign...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Best NFL 2021 Win Total Bets: Making Predictions for Packers, Lions, More

The 8 best NFL win total bets for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Opening kickoff of the 2021 NFL season is just days away. The Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start things off Thursday night on NBC. The Week 1 action continues Sunday with a 14-game slate followed by the Baltimore Ravens against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
NFLFanSided

2021 NFL predictions, Super Bowl pick, power rankings and more

Finally, we’ve arrived at the 2021 NFL regular season. Fully preparing to get blasted, here are 10 predictions including a pick for Super Bowl LVI. – The NFC is deeper, but the AFC has most of the heavy hitters. Looking at the NFC, there’s an argument everyone save perhaps the...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: PPR Cheatsheet, Strategy and 4-Round Mock Draft

The 2021 NFL campaign kicks off Thursday night. If you haven't drafted your fantasy football team already, you'll be doing so soon. There are myriad paths to follow at your draft, and while you can (and should) plan ahead, you'll almost certainly be forced to adjust that strategy at some point (or, more realistically, at a dozen different points).
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Gets Another Shot In NFL, Re-Signs With New Orleans Saints

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan is back on an NFL roster. Hogan, who was released by the Saints last week as part of the team’s roster cuts, is re-signing with New Orleans ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 season. After a brief retirement from football where he tried his hand at pro lacrosse, Hogan is getting another shot in the NFL, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He was impressive for the Saints during training camp and the preseason, and given New Orleans’ depleted receiving corps, the 33-year-old Hogan will likely have a role in Week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy