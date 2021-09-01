Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Porterville, CA

Ross could be coming to Porterville

By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 6 days ago

A fledgling development that would go all the way from Prospect to Highway 65 is taking shape and a Ross store could possibly be among the additions to complex. Already located at the Porter's Crossing Center is The Habit, Chipotle and Blaze Pizza. Right behind those establishments along Prospect across from the Wal-Mart Shopping Center construction is finishing up on a Dutch Bros. coffee establishment and a second Panda Express. Also approved by the Porterville City Council is a proposed 96-room hotel adjacent to Panda Express and Dutch Bros.

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
Local
California Business
Porterville, CA
Government
Porterville, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Ross, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Dutch Bros Coffee#Prospect#Chipotle#Blaze Pizza#Panda Express#Sierra Mini Mart#Porter S Crossing#Project Review Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Burger King
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, although it suffered teething problems when the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with demand. President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency, called for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy