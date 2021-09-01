Ross could be coming to Porterville

A fledgling development that would go all the way from Prospect to Highway 65 is taking shape and a Ross store could possibly be among the additions to complex. Already located at the Porter's Crossing Center is The Habit, Chipotle and Blaze Pizza. Right behind those establishments along Prospect across from the Wal-Mart Shopping Center construction is finishing up on a Dutch Bros. coffee establishment and a second Panda Express. Also approved by the Porterville City Council is a proposed 96-room hotel adjacent to Panda Express and Dutch Bros.