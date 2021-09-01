Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Lindsay schools receive grant for dual language learners early education

By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 6 days ago

Lindsay Unified School District is one of five districts in Central California to receive a grant from the James B. McClatchy Foundation for early education. Lindsay received the grant to support 451 incoming pre-kindergarten learners and their families, most of whom are native Spanish speakers. The grant will help with providing resources for dual language learners, who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Education#Bilingual Education#Early Education#Native Language#Spanish#Heising Simons Foundation#Silver Giving Foundation#English#Dual Language Learners#Preschools#Jbmf#D#Recent Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Planning moves ahead on Napa’s new dual-language middle school

Napa educators have begun their year-long path toward opening a new English-Spanish academy for middle-school students. Educators with the Napa Valley Unified School District have announced a road map for the dual-language-immersion school, which is slated to open in August 2022 and take over the campus of River Middle School in north Napa. The creation of the programming for the school serving sixth- to eighth-graders will begin this fall, and parents can begin requesting seats for their children when NVUSD offers its annual open enrollment in November.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Cedar Rapids’ Erskine Elementary School receives grants for health resources

The American Heart Association’s school-based youth programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™, awarded $1,900 to Erskine Elementary School in Cedar Rapids for physical activity equipment and resources. The annual grant program supports schools by funding resources to extend school wellness programs. The American Heart Association, the world’s leading...
Hershey, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Hershey Public Schools Board of Education receives award for excellence

The Hershey Public Schools Board of Education received the 2020-21 Board of Excellence Award from the Nebraska Association of School Boards. This award was presented to the Hershey Public School Board on Aug. 25, at the 2021 NASB membership meeting at the Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte. In order...
EducationWAVY News 10

Norfolk Public Schools receives grant to help connect families to internet

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Norfolk Public Schools received a grant from Cox Communication to help connect families to broadband. The grant, part of Cox’s Connect2Compete program, is expected to provide internet to 100 families. “High-speed Internet access is no longer a luxury good,” according to the program’s website....
Fresno, CAyourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Dual-language program is personal for this local teacher

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of schools is honoring one of its own for her work in teaching young children another language. For this teacher, their commitment to the dual language program is personal. The office’s highly rated dual-language program at the Lighthouse for...
Vigo County, INwibqam.com

Vigo County educators receive almost $78,000 in grants

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local educators in Vigo County were awarded almost $78,000 in grants this Wednesday afternoon. The grant money was donated by over 130 local organizations. It was given as part of a presentation by the Vigo County Education Foundation. The event was held at the new...
Bremer County, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Area school districts receive mental health grants

DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education today announced over $8.6 million in competitive grants will be awarded to 64 school districts to assist them in providing mental health support and other wraparound services to students and families. The districts and amounts awarded in the...
EducationPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Local educators push enrollment in early education programs following drop in 2020-21 school year

In June 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 into law, expanding full-day pre-K statewide for eligible 4-year-olds to provide more students with strong early education foundations. In the following 2020-21 school year, however, nearly 25,000 children in Texas who were eligible for kindergarten did not enroll, according to Texas Education Agency data.
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

Clark County School District Partners with R-Zero to Deploy Landmark Rollout of Hospital-Grade UV-C Technology, Protecting over 320,000 Students

R-Zero, the first biosafety technology company dedicated to creating safer, healthier indoor spaces, today announced a partnership with Clark County School District (CCSD) - facilitating the largest implementation of hospital-grade UV-C disinfection technology in the American education system, protecting approximately 70% of students in Nevada from increasing health risks due to COVID-19.
Educationuri.edu

Education grad student receives $10,000 French Dual Language fellowship

KINGSTON, R.I. – August 26, 2021 – James Cahan, of Warren, a graduate student in the University of Rhode Island School of Education’s master in TESOL/Bilingual and Dual Language Immersion program, was awarded a $10,000 fellowship grant from the French-American Cultural Exchange Foundation’s French Dual Language Fund. Cahan is a...
Gordon County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Bud Elementary School receives USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant for the 2021-22 school year

Gordon County School, Red Bud Elementary, is the recipient of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Grant for the 2021-22 academic year. Advocating for healthier schools though the promotion of education in nutrition, the FFVP serves to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to students at the elementary level, at no cost, during the school day. Goals of this program include introducing students to new and different varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables and increasing the consumption of unprocessed produce.
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Six Gwinnett schools receive Bosch STEM Grants

Six local schools have been awarded a combined total of nearly $50,000 by the Bosch Community Fund for their commitment to and excellence in STEM education. Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said the schools will use the grants to fund STEM-related projects. This is the fifth year that schools in the Gwinnett district have been the recipient of BOSCH grant funds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy