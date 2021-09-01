Lindsay schools receive grant for dual language learners early education

Napa educators have begun their year-long path toward opening a new English-Spanish academy for middle-school students. Educators with the Napa Valley Unified School District have announced a road map for the dual-language-immersion school, which is slated to open in August 2022 and take over the campus of River Middle School in north Napa. The creation of the programming for the school serving sixth- to eighth-graders will begin this fall, and parents can begin requesting seats for their children when NVUSD offers its annual open enrollment in November.