Lindsay schools receive grant for dual language learners early education
Lindsay Unified School District is one of five districts in Central California to receive a grant from the James B. McClatchy Foundation for early education. Lindsay received the grant to support 451 incoming pre-kindergarten learners and their families, most of whom are native Spanish speakers. The grant will help with providing resources for dual language learners, who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.www.recorderonline.com
Comments / 0