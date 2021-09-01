Kansas National Guard troops deploy to Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Ida

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly authorized deployment Wednesday of soldiers and airmen of the Kansas National Guard to Louisiana in support of recovery operations in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The Category 4 storm left more than 1 million homes and businesses without power in southern Louisiana, while hundreds of thousands of residents had no access to fresh water. Winds of more than 100 mph and torrential rain caused massive property destruction on the coastline. Residents of especially damaged communities were advised to resist the temptation to return home.

Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the Kansas adjutant general and director of the state’s emergency management division, said the humanitarian work was part of the National Guard’s mission.

The role of about 280 Kansas Guard members will be to support civil authorities in the storm-ravaged state, he said.

“It’s a mission we do well, are proud to do and one that we have asked our guardsmen to do quite often the past 18 months,” Weishaar said. “The efforts of these Kansas soldiers and airmen will give their Louisiana brothers and sisters in uniform much-needed relief and help the people affected by this disaster get back on their feet that much quicker.”

The Kansas guardsmen will transport engineering equipment such as skid steers, dump trucks, chain saws and excavators.

They also will be hauling generators, light medium tactical vehicles, high mobility multipurpose vehicles and palletized loading trucks to Louisiana.

Kelly said Kansas Guard troops were deploying in accordance with a multistate agreement, the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergencies.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans, and today is no different,” the Democratic governor said. “We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”

The soldiers and airmen of the Kansas Guard were expected to be part of the relief assignment for up to 21 days. The troops were drawn from units based in Manhattan, Hutchinson, Wichita, Olathe, Iola and Topeka.

