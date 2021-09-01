Cancel
POTUS

Lindsey Graham says Biden administration lied about number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan: 'Hundreds, if not thousands'

By Matthew Miller
S en. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said the White House was lying about how many Americans were left in Afghanistan after the last U.S. planes left the Taliban-controlled nation.

The Biden administration has not provided exact figures on the number of Americans who remain in Afghanistan, but estimates in the "low hundreds" have been given.

“He knew that we were going to leave Americans behind, and I think he lied to us,” Graham said Tuesday on Fox News. “I think there are hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans left behind ... [and] tens of thousands of Afghans . So, the Biden administration is lying to us about the threats we face from Afghanistan."

SECOND ATTACK IN KABUL 'HIGHLY LIKELY' WITHIN 24 TO 36 HOURS, BIDEN SAYS

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that more than 5,500 Americans were evacuated. U.S. Central Command Cmdr. Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie gave a similar estimate, saying Monday that more than 6,000 were evacuated . The number left behind was in the “very low hundreds," McKenzie said.

Graham commented on a report that Biden communicated with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani before the fall of the Afghan army, telling him that they needed to change the "perception" around the situation with the Taliban.

“At the same time, he was telling the public it won’t be a Saigon — he’s talking to Ghani knowing that it could be a Saigon, so they’re lying through their teeth,” Graham said.

