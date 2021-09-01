Cancel
Prince George County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prince George by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for south central, southeastern and east central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prince George A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR CHARLES CITY AND NORTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTIES At 119 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Adkins Store to Burrowsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Adkins Store around 125 PM EDT. Ruthville and Rustic around 135 PM EDT. Holdcroft around 140 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Taylors Corner, Chickahominy Shore, Wayside, Sandybottom, Brandon, Barnetts, New Hope, Roaches Corner and Mount Airy. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Prince George County, VA
Charles City, VA
Virginia State
George Washington, VA
