Last season was technically the first for the Big Central Conference, though it wasn’t quite as big as the organizers had intended. Before the preseason had even begun in 2020, Carteret and Piscataway both opted out of the fall season for all sports due to the coronavirus. Highland Park also canceled varsity football, but because of low participation numbers. And well before the shortened season had officially come to a close, several other BCC schools pulled the plug after less than a handful of games, again because of COVID-19 issues.