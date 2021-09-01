Tembi Locke, ‘From Scratch’ author | Frank Buckley Interviews
Tembi Locke is an actress and author of “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.” The literary debut details her love affair with her late husband, Saro, a chef from Sicily whose family initially rejected Tembi and refused to attend their wedding because he was marrying a black actress from America. Saro’s mother and family eventually did embrace them and their daughter, Zoela. But then tragically Saro was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.ktla.com
