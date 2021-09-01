Tembi Locke, ‘From Scratch’ author | Frank Buckley Interviews

It was the summer romance we didn’t know we needed: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum sparked dating rumours last week when they were spotted on an intimate bike ride in New York City together. While the two actors have yet to admit that they’re a couple publicly, a handful of sightings together – filled with laughs, hugs, and PDA – very much alludes to them being an item. This weekend in Manhattan, this continued when they grabbed iced coffee together. And much like their newfound romance, their couple style proved to be both effortless and cool.