Tembi Locke, ‘From Scratch’ author | Frank Buckley Interviews

By Frank Buckley
KTLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTembi Locke is an actress and author of “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.” The literary debut details her love affair with her late husband, Saro, a chef from Sicily whose family initially rejected Tembi and refused to attend their wedding because he was marrying a black actress from America. Saro’s mother and family eventually did embrace them and their daughter, Zoela. But then tragically Saro was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

