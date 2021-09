Hydra is a 2019 Japanese martial arts film which bears a few elements in common with John Wick, while still forging its own particular path. Most of the similarities are superficial: a detailed criminal underworld, stylized cinematography, and an emphasis on practical stunts instead of visual effects. Like John Wick, it was also directed by a former stunt person—in this case, Kensuke Sonomura. The script by Jiro Kaneko takes place in a small Tokyo bar run by Miu (Rina Kishida) who finds herself in the middle of a conflict between corrupt policemen and an underground organization. But her laconic cook Takeshi (Masanori Mimoto) has secrets of his own, as well as hidden skills which may be the only thing that can protect her. So far, so John Wick. But the name Takeshi should be a clue that Hydra has other things on its mind; it's more of a leisurely meditation on the effects of a life filled with violence, just like in the films of the legendary actor/director Takeshi Kitano (Violent Cop, Sonatine).