Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Origins: Striking Photos Document the Sights of Contemporary Conservation Efforts

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanning the icy downpours of the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard to the intimate portraits of the people of Papua New Guinea, the profound photographs that comprise an exhibition at Hilton Asmus Contemporary in Chicago are a perceptive consideration of the issues at the center of today’s conservation efforts. Titled Origins, the show brings together the work of artists and marine biologists Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, who pair their creative practices with their work at the nonprofit Sea Legacy.

www.thisiscolossal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristina Mittermeier
Person
Paul Nicklen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Oceans#Arts#Antarctica#Norwegian#Hilton Asmus Contemporary#Sea Legacy#Colossal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Related
PhotographyThe Drum

8 unique stories: what it takes to become a visual artist

To celebrate World Photography Day and visual artists from all over the world, Depositphotos announced a new project called “The Photographer’s Way”. The project explores what it takes to become a photographer. What stereotypes do artists face during their journeys? How do they cope with personal issues through photography? What helped them expand their boundaries and follow their passion?
DesignPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Contemporary Installations Where Art Meets Engineering

As humans advance further into the digital age, it's only natural for artists to carry their artistic ventures into a digital setting. And, whether you are a lover of contemporary art or not, there is no doubting the visual impact of art installations. So, what becomes of the art installations where art and engineering go hand in hand? They offer the viewers the top-notch art experience where new media's fundamentals are based on.
PhotographyThe Guardian

Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year 2021 – in pictures

A leafy seadragon, a flock of galahs and ‘ghostly’ mushrooms are among the subjects captured in some of this year’s best nature photographs. The 2021 Australian Geographic nature photographer of the year competition is produced by the South Australian Museum. It is open to photographers from around the world for images taken in the region of Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and New Guinea.
Visual ArtColossal

Architectural Shots Frame the Stately Modern Designs of Churches Across Europe

French photographer Thibaud Poirier continues his Sacred Spaces series by capturing the modern architecture of dozens of temples across Europe. Similar to earlier images, Poirier uses the same focal point of the front pulpit and pews in all of the photographs, allowing easy comparisons between the colors, motifs, and structural details of each location. “I selected these spaces for the use of original materials, modern for their time in sacred architecture, like steel, concrete, as well as large aluminum and glass panels,” he tells Colossal. Because travel has been limited due to COVID-19, Poirier has mostly visited 20th- and 21st-century churches in France, Germany, and the Netherlands for Sacred Spaces II, although he plans to expand his range in the coming months. Keep an eye out for those shots on Behance and Instagram.
PhotographyNPR

Smithsonian Acquires Rare Antique Portraits From First Black Photographers

Larry West was looking for a hobby that would combine visual arts and American history. And he found it in 1975 at an antique store in Mamaroneck, N.Y. At that time, boxes of daguerreotypes — the first commercially successful photographic process, invented around 1839 — would just be sitting there, West says. So he bought one "that happened to be [of] an African American," he tells Weekend Edition. "And I was fascinated."
Museumshypebeast.com

Conservators at the Met Discovered a Buried Composition Under This 18th Century Painting

A discovery that completely changes the initial depiction of the art. Several years ago, the conservation lab at the Metropolitan Museum of Art received a painting by the 18th Century French artist, Jacques Louis David. The task was to simply remove varnish to make the work look anew. However, after years of analysis under an extensive process of infrared reflectography and macro X-ray fluorescence mapping, researchers have discovered an earlier composition hidden beneath the surface.
Visual ArtColossal

Coral and Plant Life Consume Discarded Objects in Post-Apocalyptic Sculptures by Stéphanie Kilgast

Artist Stéphanie Kilgast (previously) envisions a vibrant, post-apocalyptic world overgrown with coral, fungi, and lush moss. Using cheap devices and disposable containers that tend to outlast their original function as her base, Kilgast creates painted-clay assemblages that are teeming with fantastical colors and texture: mushrooms sprout from an empty paint tube, sea creatures envelop a crushed can, and plant life cloaks a pair of headphones with whimsical botanicals.
Visual ArtColossal

Bizarre Wide-Eyed Hybrids Reflect Imagined Landscapes in Naoto Hattori’s Miniature Paintings

At once adorable and unnervingly surreal, the fantastical creatures rendered by Naoto Hattori (previously) seamlessly meld the myriad textures and colors found in nature into unusual hybrids. They’re often fluffy, equipped with horns in surprising spots, and bear eyes so inordinately large and glassy that they reflect full-scale landscapes. Whether a furry sea horse-like character or a large bulbous head floating mid-air, the figures are musings on Hattori’s experiences. “When I (am) lucid dreaming, I imagine myself as a floating hybrid creature or something in harmony with nature,” he tells Colossal.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Restoration of Vermeer Painting in Germany Reveals Hidden Image of Cupid

Two years ago, the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden in Germany launched a major restoration to make visible a Cupid buried beneath layers of paint in Johannes Vermeer’s Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window (ca. 1657). The museum has since removed the overpainting from the famed work, which now shows an image of Cupid hanging on the wall behind the forlorn young woman. Scholars believe that the newly revealed picture is meant to indicate that the woman is reading a love letter. Now, the public will get a chance to test that theory. The restored canvas will be on view to the...
Photographymymodernmet.com

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures

Have you ever wondered what famous historical figures like Nefertiti and Cleopatra looked like in real life? Well, Bas Uterwijk might be able to show you a pretty good guess. The Dutch photographer and digital artist creates amazing AI portraits of famous historical figures using innovative neural network reconstructions. His most recent additions to the ongoing series transport viewers to ancient Egypt, the Renaissance, and 18th-century Europe, among other time periods.
Visual Artbookriot.com

A Brief History of Botanical Illustration

Photography is not yet 200 years old, and yet humans have been interacting intimately with plants since before we were actually H. sapiens. Most primates are omnivores who lean heavily toward the “vegetarian” side of the scale, and we are no exception. Throughout our development, humans have learned to identify plants in myriad ways, especially the ones that are edible or have healing properties, and especially when we move from one climate to another. Before we were able to take detailed color photographs of plants, we were drawing them as clearly and identifiably as possible to pass information along to our neighbors and our children.
Visual ArtVice

The artist creating mind-bending new worlds from the queer Black experience

For many, existential uncertainty can be paralysing. Quite the opposite goes for Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite, though. In fact, it’s a force that’s driven his practice forward over the past decade, through illustration, music production, performance, painting, sculpture, photography, virtual reality, video game design, writing and more. Restless as that may seem, all of these strands braid together in Jacolby Satterwhite: Spirits Roaming on the Earth, the first major monographic survey of his work that just opened at the Miller Institute for Contemporary Art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Clayton Porter at GF Contemporary

Larger than life is one way to describe the iconic imagery of the romanticized West: It’s cowboys, cattle rustlers, and rodeo riders. But local artist Clayton Porter adds an ironic twist to his drawings of Western subjects, those mythic figures that endure in America’s imagination. Rendered at 2 inches or less on panels as large as 5 by 5 feet, his rodeo riders loose their iconic power and become absurd. Nearly lost in a sea of white space, struggling to hold onto the reigns and stay saddled as their steeds buck, the minuscule figures capture something of the tenuous state of human existence. One Trick Pony, a show of Porter’s new work, remains on exhibit through Sept. 7. — GF Contemporary, 707 Canyon Road, 505-983-3707, gfcontemporary.com.
Photographynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Deadline for conservation-themed poster, photo contest entries extended to Nov. 1

The annual National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Poster Contest provides public, private and homeschooled students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national conservation outreach initiative. Each year, the winning posters reflect NACD’s annual stewardship theme and highlight the work...
Museumshypebeast.com

A 17th Century Vermeer Painting Will Finally Go on View in Its Original State

After an intensive restoration process. The Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister (Old Masters Picture Gallery) in Dresden, Germany has finally finished restoring the Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window painted by the legendary Johannes Vermeer. The art dates back to 1657–59, when the work is believed to have been painted by the Dutch master.
PhotographyColossal

Eerie Photos Frame the Dense Fog Shrouding Waves as They Swell Along the Los Angeles Coast

Through a thick blanket of morning mist, Raf Maes documents the serene waves that surge along the coastline near Venice, Los Angeles. The moody, eerie images capture the powerful energy of the ocean as it ripples across the frame in a single, long line. “I love the juxtaposition between the roughness of the ever-changing sea and the calming effect it has on me. Somehow I manage to translate that calmness also in my images, while the subject is pretty wild,” he says.
MoviesColossal

A Short Film Dives into the 15-Year Process Behind the Documentary ‘Fantastic Fungi’

We shared footage of the mesmerizing mycelium networks pulsing underneath our feet back in 2019 to mark the opening of Louie Schwartzberg’s Fantastic Fungi, and now the dedicated director takes viewers behind the scenes to show his painstaking process. Filmed throughout a 15-year period in his home studio, Schwartzberg’s timelapses zero in on myriad spores as they burst open, sprawl in every direction, and morph in color and texture. They’re a compelling visual representation of time and nature’s cyclical processes, which he explores in a new short film produced by WIRED.
Visual ArtColossal

September 2021 Opportunities: Open Calls, Residencies, and Grants for Artists

Every month, Colossal shares a selection of opportunities for artists and designers, including open calls, grants, fellowships, and residencies. If you’d like to list an opportunity here, please get in touch at [email protected]. You can also join our monthly Opportunities Newsletter. Open Calls. The Lincoln Park Gallery Without Walls...

Comments / 0

Community Policy