Delta looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

Delta is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants. The company said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 openings they're already filling. “A career as a Delta flight attendant is one of adventure, passion, and, above all else, safety,” said Julieta McCurry, Delta’s Managing Director - Customer Experience and Learning of In-Flight Service, in a news release. “We’re looking for the best of the best to join the Delta family as we connect our customers to the people and places they want to see, with the hospitality and service that sets us apart.”