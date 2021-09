Stephenville HS Honeybees (16-7) hosted 3A Lornera (19-2) Tuesday in the new Gandy Gym and while the Bees were able to hold on for a bit, the Leopards were too much and overcame SHS 3-1. While head coach Shay Douglas can’t be happy with the loss, the Bees are showing progress and learning more about playing with each other in, not only this, but several difficult losses.