Nominate our First Down Friday Night MVP

By WZDX Sports
Posted by 
WZDX
WZDX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXKIF_0bjaC8Eu00

We're looking for the best high school football players in the Tennessee Valley to be our First Down Friday Night MVP of the Week!

Nominate an outstanding high school football player to be featured in the WZDX News and on First Down Friday Night!

Any varsity player in any position is eligible. School size doesn't matter - 1A to 7A, private and public, are players are eligible.

Know a great coach or coach/teacher in any sport? You can nominate them to be The Valley's Top Teacher .

First Down Friday Night airs on Fridays at 10:00 p.m following the WZDX News at 9:00.

Scroll down to make your nomination for First Down Friday Night's MVP of the Week:

WZDX

WZDX

Huntsville, AL
Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/
