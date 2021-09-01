Cancel
Computers

Windows Server 2022 is here to help businesses large and small

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows Server 2022 is now generally available across all distribution channels. It includes several capabilities and enhancements that improve security and help organizations modernize server environments. Windows Server 2022 began rolling out on August 18, 2021. Windows Server 2022 is now generally available. It's the next on-premises version of Windows...

