Bryson DeChambeau will look to "grow the game" of golf by competing in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship in Mesquite, Nevada, on Sept. 27. He announced Sunday on Instagram he accepted the invitation and called it "an amazing opportunity to grow the game and the sport in general! I want to show the world how incredibly talented and hard working these athletes are. I've been working hard to get my game up to their speeds so I have a chance but will still continue to play my best golf with my regular day job."