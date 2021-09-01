Cancel
Dayton, TX

Teachers Closet opens for Dayton ISD educators

By Bluebonnet News
bluebonnetnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started out as dinner talk about their niece and her having to pay for classroom supplies from her own pocket became an effort to make a difference for local students. Prompted by that discussion, Amanda Wilson and her husband, Pct. 4 County Commissioner Leon Wilson, first considered giving their niece money or helping extended family members who are teachers. Instead it turned into a labor of love that will benefit all Dayton ISD teachers.

