Cowboys claim Will Grier off waivers; former Panthers QB could compete for No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott
The Cowboys seemingly declared a winner of their backup quarterback competition on Tuesday, releasing both Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert to leave fifth-year reserve Cooper Rush as the only signal-caller behind Dak Prescott. A day later, they've added a notable name to the room in Will Grier, claiming the former Panthers backup off waivers. It's unclear just yet what Grier's addition means for Rush, but at the very least, the former is primed to compete for No. 2 duties behind Prescott.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0