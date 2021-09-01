20 Football Snacks That'll Make You a Game Day Party Legend

You’re going to want to try this beer (we think). And we thought the chicken wars were getting out of hand. Turns out, off-the-wall flavors and food industry collabs or far more expansive than we even knew. The latest collaboration comes from Duke’s Mayonnaise and Champion Brewing Company. The two companies teamed up to create a beer that would perfectly go with the beloved bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. The result of the collaboration is one that we are both eager and scared to try: Mayo flavored beer. The Vienna-style lager is characterized by its malty flavor and aroma and contains Vienna malt, Magnum, and Saaz hops. Additionally, the beer boasts a 5.1 percent ABV. But our favorite part is the name, Family Recipe. This is the perfect name for a collaboration between the southern companies.