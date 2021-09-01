What’s with declining auto sales?

The median sales price of an existing single-family home in Riverside County declined 0.9% from June to July -- from $575,000 to $570,000 -- but is up 23.4% from July 2020, when it was $462,000, a real estate group reported last week. Total sales of existing single-family homes in the county were down 6.7% from June, and down 9.9% from July 2020, according to the California Association of Realtors. Statewide, closed escrow sales dipped 1.6% from June to July and were down 2% from a year ago, when 437,890 homes were sold on an annualized basis. Despite the decline, July’s sales level was the second highest for the month of July in the past six years, and the state’s home sales maintained a solid year-to-date increase of 27.3%, according to CAR. CAR reported that 428,980 home.