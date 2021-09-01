Cancel
What’s with declining auto sales?

By Mitchell Hartman
marketplace.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s one part of the economy that’s gotten steadily worse over recent months, even as much of the rest of the economy’s been improving: motor vehicle sales. Monthly sales totals (on an annualized basis), peaked back in April, and have been falling ever since. Another dip is expected when figures for August are released this week.

Comments / 5

Businesskptv.com

GM shutting down production at most of its plants in North America

(CNN) -- General Motors will shut production at most of its North American plants for a week or two starting next week as the worsening chip shortage is taking another bite out of GM's plans. GM and other automakers had hoped the chip shortage would be mostly behind them by...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

How Does Ford Motor's Debt Look?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) fell by 15.84% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Ford Motor has. According to the Ford Motor's most recent balance sheet as reported on July 29, 2021, total debt is at $146.92 billion, with $100.91 billion in long-term debt and $46.01 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $22.95 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $123.96 billion.
RetailBenzinga

Hyundai Motor America August Sales Decline 4% On Chip Supply Woes

Hyundai Motor Company's (OTC: HYMTF) Hyundai Motor America reported a 4% decline year-on-year in August sales to 56,200 units. Hyundai Motor America's total car sales increased 8% Y/Y, with eco-friendly vehicles rising 245%. Hyundai Motor America sold 51,950 retail units in August, a decline of 7%. "After five months in...
Economyinvesting.com

Nio Drops After Cutting 3Q Delivery Outlook on Supply Chain Problems

Investing.com – Nio ADRs (NYSE: NIO ) fell more than 4% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as the Chinese maker of electric vehicles cut its forecast for deliveries in the current quarter due to a shortage of chips. The company now plans to deliver 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles in the third...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

The face of America's auto industry is changing

Foreign automakers and suppliers now employ more U.S. workers than domestic carmakers do, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Why it matters: The American auto industry is not the Detroit-based monolith it used to be. The shifting landscape now counts Chrysler as part of the Dutch giant Stellantis and Tesla as one of America's Big Three. Meanwhile, global carmakers and suppliers have been steadily expanding their U.S. manufacturing footprints.
EconomyGreater Milwaukee Today

Mega supplier for auto industry predicts massive sales boost for electric cars

Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri had some interesting things to say about electric vehicles and more when I participated in a conversation that will air beginning Sept. 9 on “Autoline This Week” on PBS. Magna’s a mega-supplier to the auto industry, and one of Wall Street’s favorites as it positions itself...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

NAR Reports Decline In Pending Home Sales For July

The National Association of Realtors reported a 1.8% decline in pending home sales for July 2021. The West region was the only one to experience an increase in contract signings in July. The Northeast region saw the biggest monthly and year-over-year decline. Every region saw a year-over-year decline in pending...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Li Auto’s Second-Quarter Loss Narrows 35% Amid Stronger Sales

(Yicai Global) Aug. 31 -- Chinese electric carmaker Li Auto narrowed its net loss 35 percent in the second quarter due to surging vehicle sales. The net loss was CNY235.5 million (USD36.5 million) in the three months ended June 30, versus CNY360 million in the first quarter, according to the financial results the Beijing-based firm released yesterday. Revenue rose 41 percent to CNY5 billion (USD780 million).
CarsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

What electric vehicles mean for the future of the auto industry | Column

If cars are becoming computers, and computers are essentially appliances, what does that portend for the future of the automotive industry?. Vehicles powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs) are gradually being displaced by electric vehicles (EVs) that are basically computers mated to battery-powered drivetrains. The technology at work is of...
Businessstaradvertiser.com

Windward Auto Sales sold to 30-year employee

Windward Auto Sales Inc., which owns Windward Dodge Chrysler Jeep and Windward Hyundai, has been sold to a group led by 30-year employee Jerry V. Romano. The new entity will be known as Windward Auto Group LLC. “I am very excited to not only realize my dream of owning a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Hibbett Stock Falls As Q2 Sales Decline 5%

Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.1% year on year, to $419.26 million, beating the analyst consensus of $320.89 million. Net sales improved 66.1% from the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2019. The company noted that Q2 FY21 experienced a significant boost from market disruption,...
Riverside County, CAValley News

RivCo home prices little changed from June; total sales decline

The median sales price of an existing single-family home in Riverside County declined 0.9% from June to July -- from $575,000 to $570,000 -- but is up 23.4% from July 2020, when it was $462,000, a real estate group reported last week. Total sales of existing single-family homes in the county were down 6.7% from June, and down 9.9% from July 2020, according to the California Association of Realtors. Statewide, closed escrow sales dipped 1.6% from June to July and were down 2% from a year ago, when 437,890 homes were sold on an annualized basis. Despite the decline, July’s sales level was the second highest for the month of July in the past six years, and the state’s home sales maintained a solid year-to-date increase of 27.3%, according to CAR. CAR reported that 428,980 home.
EconomyAmerican Banker

What’s driving the boom in auto refinancing

A boom in subprime auto lending has given way to a new frenzy for refinancing the same borrowers, as small banks and credit unions hunt for sources of loan growth. Rather than relying heavily on dealerships for business, smaller lenders are increasingly turning to intermediary fintech companies like iLendingDirect to supply new customers who are not visiting showrooms because auto inventories remain quite low.

