Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

COVID-19 vaccine rates improving in LA County, Long Beach

By City News Service
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

Los Angeles County’s health director says there have been improvements in COVID-19 vaccination rates across the board locally, but Black and Latino residents continue to lag behind.

As of Aug. 22, just 50% of Black residents in Los Angeles County have received at least one dose, with the lowest percentages among those between 12 and 29 years old. Latino/a residents have a rate of 59%, compared with 69% of white residents and 79% of Asians.

In Long Beach Black residents account for 8% of all vaccinations, even though they make up 13% of the adult population, and 30% of Latino residents have been vaccinated, even though they make up 38% of the adult population.

“The subgroups where we do see lower vaccination rates continue to be concentrated entirely among Black and Latinx residents who have already suffered so much during this pandemic,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “And although we’re grateful to see the small increases in vaccination rates in all of the subgroups, there is this persistent gap between Black residents and other ethnic and racial groups that remains even as numbers within these subgroups are inching upward.”

While increases in vaccine rates are a positive sign, “we need to see much faster gains to turn around the disproportionality in cases, hospitalizations and deaths where are so closely linked … to vaccination status,” she said.

Of all eligible residents in the county aged 12 and older, 65% are fully vaccinated, while 74% have received at least one dose. The numbers are similar in Long Beach: close to 75% of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 64% have been fully vaccinated.

Ferrer noted that 91% to 92% of people who receive a first dose also receive their second dose on time, boding well for improvement in the county’s vaccination rate over the coming weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in Oakland on Tuesday that 80% of all eligible California residents have received at least one dose, putting it among the top 10 states nationally. Newsom also noted the need to continue efforts to reach the Black and Latino/a communities, and low-income residents, to improve the overall vaccination rate.

Vaccine mandates have been put in place for some categories of workers, most notably health care workers across the state and for teachers in some school districts, including Los Angeles Unified and Long Beach Unified.

During Tuesday’s board discussion of the pandemic and health office rorders, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she remains hesitant about imposing mandates that “dictate to someone that they should” get vaccinated. But she said statistics showing that unvaccinated people are far more susceptible to hospitalization and death should be enough to convince people to get the shots.

“I will tell you based on the numbers of what we’re seeing, and you look at the deaths, there’s no question in my mind it’s the responsible thing to do,” she said. “If not for yourself, for your family. If not for your family, for the community. I hope that those numbers will literally scare people into doing the right thing.”

The post COVID-19 vaccine rates improving in LA County, Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Long Beach, CA
Government
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
Long Beach, CA
Coronavirus
Long Beach, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Statistics#Latino#Asians#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue dropping in Los Angeles County

The number of those patients in intensive care also declined, from 433 to 412. Long Beach has also seen a slight decline in hospitalizations with the number of people in Long Beach area hospitals with COVID-19 dropping to 118, down from 143 in mid-August, according to the most recent city data.  The post COVID-19 hospitalizations continue dropping in Los Angeles County appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Long Beach City Council could seek ban on protesting outside of a person’s home

Los Angeles’ ordinance was prompted by protestors opposed to vaccine mandates being considered by the LA council showing up to the home of Council President Nury Martinez with bullhorns where they allegedly shouted obscenities into her daughter’s bedroom, Martinez said. The Long Beach council could direct the city attorney to draft a similar ordinance at its Sept. 14 meeting. The post Long Beach City Council could seek ban on protesting outside of a person’s home appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Long Beach City Council could extend outdoor parklet program through June 2022

The City Council voted in May to extend the city’s Open Streets program through the end of this month but the persistence of the delta variant and businesses still struggling to recover from the economic carnage brought on by the pandemic is driving the recommendation to extend it. If the council approves the extension it would Long Beach into line with Los Angeles, which extended its outdoor dining program through June 2022 earlier this year.  The post Long Beach City Council could extend outdoor parklet program through June 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Development of 84 townhomes in North Long Beach wins approval

The Long Beach Planning Commission Thursday evening unanimously approved construction plans for 84 townhomes and retail space on the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and South Street in North Long Beach. A group of developers from Brandywine Homes and the LAB Holding is hoping to break ground for the mixed residential and commercial use project, called […] The post Development of 84 townhomes in North Long Beach wins approval appeared first on Long Beach Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy