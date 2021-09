This Wednesday, the law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in the state of Texas, in the USA. The new legislation is part of a series of abortion restrictions, promoted by the ‘heartbeat’ campaign and recently enacted by Republican governors, that unlike the anti-abortion laws of other states, prohibits to state officials to enforce it and, instead, allows anyone to report the providers of these services or anyone who helps a woman to voluntarily terminate the pregnancy after the established deadline.