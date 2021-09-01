Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Intentional Rust-Embracing Designs

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA contemporary home located in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park is clad in black steel that will rust over time. Designed by US-based firm CLB Architects, this home serves as a family's secondary residence and lies at the base of a picturesque mountain range. The house sits on an 18-acre...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Teton National Park#Clb Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Rust
Related
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Stunning Industrial Foyer Designs That You Are Going To Enjoy

The foyer or otherwise known as the entry hall is an important part of any home. Besides providing you with the space to take your shoes off, stow your coat and accessories away, the industrial foyer is also the place in which your home needs to create a great first impression. Most industrial homes are actually lofts and apartments so usually, there is not much to see before you come to the entrance. That is why it is so important when it comes to the industrial style.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Thoughtfully-Designed Furniture

Shinola has teamed up with Crate & Barrel for a new home decor collaboration that features a variety of furniture pieces and small design objects. The new collection will feature 115 pieces, including clean-lined furniture that is crafted using Forest Stewardship Council-approved American hardwood. By honoring Shinola's luxury quality and continuing Crate & Barrel's lived-in aesthetic, the collection naturally blends the ethos' of both brands. The collection was made with functionality in mind and offers clean-lined, relaxed, and quality-built products that can fit in any living space.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: Why Are You Hiring An Interior Designer?

Selecting a shirt and a pair of pants can be an arduous task for those who lack imagination. Where to start? Colors? Fabrics? Style of clothing? Designing an interior space is no less difficult -- not to mention the fact that every member of the household is likely to have their own vision of what to do. Usually this is where I advocate the hiring of a professional to do designing and also the handholding, refereeing and in effect, act as therapist and mediator.
Interior Designdesignandlivingmagazine.com

Designing With Joy: Building a Perfect Personalized Plan

Each issue we’ll share recommendations for building your dream home, adding ease to the process, and making choices that will create lasting value. Plus, you’ll get insider access to the Dutch’s one-of-a-kind design touches and unique ideas planned to wow clients and guests alike. If you own a home, chances...
Interior DesignDesign Week

Interiors inspiration: Design Week’s pick of nature inspired spaces

From moody jungles, to serene interior landscapes, these recent interiors projects blur the line between indoors and outdoors. New York native Ruby Kean has designed a space for Jenki, one of London’s first-ever dedicated matcha bars. The café, situated in the capital’s Spitalfields market, was an exercise in blending “ancient and modern sensibilities” she says, achieved through different layering techniques.
Interior DesignArchDaily

How to Design and Install Seamless Translucent Polycarbonate Facades

Translucent polycarbonate panels boast unique and striking aesthetics while simultaneously maintaining efficient functionality. They can add depth and color to a façade and may adapt to meet a wide range of performance requirements, from temperature resistance to impact resistance to UV protection and more. Rodeca, a leading company in the polycarbonate panel industry, offers high-quality products with high customizability vis-à-vis colors, transparency levels, treatments, profiles, sizes, joint systems, and more. Below is a detailed list of these many options, accompanied by diagrams and installation steps. We also discuss several case studies where polycarbonate facades have been used to great success, taking full advantage of the options available alongside the intrinsic aesthetic qualities of the translucent panels to complement and elevate their designs.
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

5 Best Chalk Markers To Create Amazing Signs and Designs

Have you admired the chalk signs adorning your favorite coffee shop? Chances are the design wasn't made with the same chalk sticks you used as a kid, but with chalk markers. These creative utensils provide the same chalk effect with a paint-like pigment that can be used on almost any smooth surface.
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Relaxed, rustic designers’ tips for personalizing your home

California-based designers Brooke and Steve Giannetti founded Giannetti Home in 1994. Their relaxed aesthetic mixes rustic with elegant. Steve Giannetti, an architect and artist, grew up outside of Washington, D.C., where his family had an ornamental plaster studio. He has always been partial to chalky patinas and his houses are full of classical references, natural light and antiques. Brooke Giannetti is an interior designer who writes the blog Velvet and Linen, where she chronicles the family gardens, animals and lifestyle at Patina Farm, their home in Ojai. Their shop features antiques, home furnishings and their own line of clothing. Their fourth book, “Patina Homes,” was just published by Gibbs Smith.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Elegant Modular Outdoor Furniture

Living Divani launched its new outdoor furniture collection. The Kasbah collection encourages users to spend time outdoors as the end of the summer quickly approaches. Designed by David Lopez Quincoces, the collection features modular pieces. Elegantly designed, the Kasbah range includes a modular sofa that boasts an informal yet delicate...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

The Belt Furniture Collection by Claudio Larcher Design Studio

Designer Claudio Larcher recently released a new furniture collection under his eponymous design studio. Named the Belt Furniture, the collection of perforated metal cabinets is characterized by the pair of belts that run along the sides, with four wheels that allow for movement of each piece of furniture in the space. The belts are used for more than aesthetic reasons. They allow the furniture to be hooked and moved more easily. The cabinets are available in three different sizes in various colors.
Interior DesignInman.com

7 open-shelving design concepts to inspire your decor

Open shelving is more than just a fleeting trend. When done right, it can really imbue a home with some much-needed style and personality while saving space. Here are a few fresh and creative ways to put this concept to good use. There are so many ways to use open...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Sculptural Cubist Home Designs

The Frame House is located in a suburban area in the Shiga prefecture in Japan. Designed by local architecture practice FORM / Kouichi Kimura Architects, the family home embraces cubic geometric shapes to create a minimalist appearance. The contemporary home is finished in muted colors and has a simplistic interior.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Wonderful Modern Wood Wall Art Designs That Will Amaze You

Wall art is an important element in the décor of any room in your home but usually it is left as the last piece of the puzzle after a major renovation is completed. That’s quite wrong because walls by nature make up a large portion of the surfaces in your home and as such, they should deserve some more attention. But if you’ve already reached that point where you just want to cover up your blank walls with something that looks good in a modern setting, we’ve got you covered.
Visual ArtPosted by
Concrete Contractor

Yeah, Tiny Concrete Homes Are a Thing

The company, Grandio, was founded 77 years ago in Argentina. It’s currently run by two architects and two engineers/university teachers. By observing their students, they noticed a desire to travel, explore, be unlimited by debt and social structures, live where they want, and align with what they believe. To accommodate...
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Serpentine-Like Rugs Designs

The Milan-based contemporary rug manufacturer, Warli, released its latest outdoor rug collection that will elevate any outdoor patio space. Paolo Zani designed the new Pleiadi outdoor rug collection. The rugs are woven in a serpentine-like pattern using waterproof ropes, which form a visually appealing design. In addition, the rugs come in various monochrome tones, which feature distinct sinuous lines that provide an added layer of depth.
Interior Designcowboysindians.com

Timeless Western Designs

Peruse timeless Western designs and furnishings at the annual Western Design Conference in Jackson Hole. The Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale is an event for anyone who loves the West—especially Western interiors. Founded 29 years ago in Cody, Wyoming, this annual four-day showcase celebrates Western interior design as well as the craftspeople, collectors, architects, and designers who bring those timeless Western designs to life. This year, it takes place September 9 – 12 at the Snow King Center in Jackson, Wyoming.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Luminous Kitchen Designs

Jean Nouvel, a Paris-based architect, collaborated with Copenhagen-based brand Reform to create a light-filled kitchen design. The kitchen boasts a contemporary luminous aesthetic which the partnership achieved by weaving minimalist Danish design references into Nouvel's bold stylizing elements. Jean Nouvel is known for his playful and minimalistic artistic expression. His...
Moab, UTTrendHunter.com

Unpolished Residential Designs

Studio Upwall Architects has designed a desert house in Moab, Utah, with a unique weathering steel roof. The home sits in the desert and overlooks striking panoramic views of the red rock cliffs. Named the Sunny Acres Residence, the architects chose rusted steel and weathered wood cladding to line the residence's roof, creating an unpolished exterior aesthetic. Studio Upwall made this design to protect the structure from the harsh climate and emulate the surrounding mountain range's color palette. Thus, producing an aesthetically pleasing and site-conscious design.
Interior DesignSantafe New Mexican.com

HOME: Artful Living by Design

Design elements that soothe your soul while awakening your senses are at the heart of tranquil design. While each room serves a specific purpose or even a variety of functions, this does not preclude a space from being soothing or evocative. When combining utility and tranquility, the choice of materials to set the foundational tone for the space is key. Interior designers must cultivate wonder in viewing a room's potential through the combined lens of form and function.

Comments / 0

Community Policy