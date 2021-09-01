Cancel
NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

By NFL.com
49erswebzone.com
 5 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room. One day after parting ways with ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed ﻿Will Grier﻿.

www.49erswebzone.com

NFL49erswebzone.com

What the 49ers Defense Will Do to the Lions Offense Week 1

The Lions don't have much going for them. They had the worst defense in the NFL last season. Their starting wide receivers are Tyrell Williams and someone named Kalif Raymond. And their starting quarterback is Jared Freaking Goff. The 49ers should cruise to a victory Week 1 in Detroit. But despite ...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Nick Mullens lands on Browns practice squad

After starting his career with the 49ers and spending the 2021 offseason with the Eagles, quarterback Nick Mullens once again became a free agent. For now, he's got a spot on the Cleveland practice squad. He's one of 11 members of the practice squad announced Wednesday by the team.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Dan Campbell thinks Michael Brockers will be ready for opener

The Lions traded for defensive tackle Michael Brockers this offseason with designs on him playing a leading role on their defensive front, but they didn't get a lot of time to see him in action this summer. Brockers has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury until recently and he's working his way back toward full
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan expects to see a lot of Nick Bosa in season opener at Lions

When the San Francisco 49ers open their regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions next week, 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa will be back in action. In fact, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expects that Bosa will be heavily involved after missing most of last season to a torn
NFL49erswebzone.com

Examining which 49ers could be inactive for Week 1 game vs. Lions

The 49ers have finalized the 53-man roster, but which seven players will be gameday inactives this season?.
NFL49erswebzone.com

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Buccaneers, Chiefs begin 2021 season on top

With the 2021 NFL season about to kick off, Dan Hanzus unveils his breakdown of the league pecking order entering Week 1. Who's the biggest threat to the Bucs? Which non-playoff team from last season cracks the top 10?
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers will ease Dee Ford back into action with ‘pitch count’

Last year, 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford, already a veteran of two back surgeries, was determined to play through his latest back pain. So Ford played in the 2020 season opener and gritted his teeth for 46 snaps. It was a poor decision: Ford hasn't played in a game since.
NFL49erswebzone.com

What can the San Francisco 49ers expect from Nick Bosa? ‘He’s better’

The 49ers have high expectations with the return of their game-changing pass-rusher, who teammates say is "stronger."
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: "Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he's been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He's a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They're both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don't want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don't go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don't kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don't listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how 'disappointed' they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it's not us, and they're pissed. This wasn't about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont'a Hightower – all Belichick's guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so 'mature' and that he 'won the locker room.' You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a 'Band-Aid.' I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it's a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just 'let's rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.' What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn't his arm, it wasn't his athletic ability, it wasn't his size, it was Tom's reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you'll get released fast."
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks' horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys' putrid 31st ranked defense.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It's official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it's hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots' quarterback battle following Cam Newton's surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England's starting QB.

