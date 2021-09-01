Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Mysterious billionaire commands a private space station

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 6 days ago

The conquest of space is obviously an activity that unleashes passions in the world. Indeed, according to an announcement made by the firm Collins Aerospace, it would have received more than 2.5 million dollars for the construction of one of the first modules of a private space station. The order will have been made by a person who preferred to remain anonymous.

