Des Moines, IA

January 1885

By Marie White
osceolaiowa.com
Cover picture for the articleThe weather was quite severe and the trains on all the roads were running somewhat irregularly owing to the heavy snow storm which fell under conditions especially favorable to drifting. The trains on the “Q” were behind as a rule and the fast mail was three hours late, which would require it to make up two hours and twenty minutes between here and Council Bluffs or pay a forfeit. The Narrow Gauge trains also behind, the Des Moines passenger having been obliged one night to lie up at St. Charles, a drift of many hundred feet in length and eight foot deep completely blocking its progress.

