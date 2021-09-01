Mariners Reinstate Justus Sheffeld from 10-day IL; Recall Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Tacoma

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: RF Luis Liberato hit a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th inning as Tacoma defeated Salt Lake 3–2 on Tuesday night. The win was the Rainiers 6th straight and moved them into a 1st place tie with Reno atop the Triple-A West standings. Liberato (1x4, 2B, RBI, SF), LF Donovan Walton (1x4, R, 2B), DH Taylor Trammell (1x4, RBI, BB, SB), C Jose Godoy (1x5, 2B), 2B Alen Hanson (1x4, 3B) and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4, SB) each collected of the Rainiers 6 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.0,2,0,0,0,4) allowed only 2 hits while walking 0 and striking out 4 over 6.0 scoreless innings. RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,2,2,2,1,1) allowed 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game 2–2, while RH Darin Gillies (1.0,0,0,0,1,1), LH Ray Kerr (1.0,0,0,0,0,1), RH Penn Murfee (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,0,0,2,2) and RH Matt Festa (1.0,0,0,0,0,3) combined to allow only 3 walks while striking out 10 over 5.0 hitless innings in relief. Festa improved to 2–0 with the win, striking out all 3 batters faced in the top of the 12th inning.