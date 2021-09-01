Cancel
Texarkana, TX

‘The Talking Dead’ Texarkana Cemetery Tour Returns This Saturday Night

By Jim Weaver
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 6 days ago
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents another event in their series of living history cemetery tours, "The Talking Dead" returns this Saturday night, September 4. The Talking Dead is a series of Texarkana area historic cemetery tours with a narrator and live-action actors playing the parts of some of the people buried there. This Saturday night's event will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on Hwy 67 a little North of the airport.

