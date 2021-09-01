Cedric Maxwell Believes The Celtics Could Land Damian Lillard After Signing 'Team-Friendly' Extensions

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard just dropped his fourth studio album, and it’s safe to say Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was more than impressed. Lillard released his album titled “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed” on Friday, and as expected, the whole NBA world is in disbelief of his music talent that’s on par with his skills on the court. LeBron, for his part, showed his support to Dame on Instagram as he reposted a promo of the album.