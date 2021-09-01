Fear and Fun at NETHERWORLD Haunted House

House of Horror Haunted Carnival, the largest Halloween experience in South Florida returns to Miami International Mall. Explore a giant abandoned department store that has been overtaken and claimed. For the first time ever, experience four unique haunted houses that will make you regret ever walking through the doors! Be greeted at “Mall Mayhem” by demented clerks and demonic mannequins. Brave the infested urban jungle, “Toxic Apocalypse,” but be sure not to touch anything at the risk of becoming toxified. If you still have the nerve, check-in to “1455 Asylum,” where the patients oversee the delivery of nervous breakdowns. Finally – if you make it through all four unique haunts and still have some stiffness in your spine, take a risk and enjoy unlimited carnival rides, delectable treats, and carnival games at the House of Horror midway. See you there…if you dare!