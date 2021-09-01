Ed Markey Calls Abortion A Human Right

With the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban in place in Texas and the Supreme Court declining to stay the law, 50 years of women’s reproductive rights as codified by Roe v. Wade could be in jeopardy across the United States. Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood and co-chair of the super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, joined Cheddar to discuss what the high court's lack of intervention means for pro-choice activists. “We need to prioritize national legislation by this Congress to protect the right to make your own decisions about pregnancy," she said. "We cannot count on this Supreme Court, so I think it is really incumbent on elected officials to take action and on those of us who are concerned to press our elected officeholders to do just that."