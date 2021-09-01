Cancel
Ed Markey Calls Abortion A Human Right

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Malden) doesn’t think so. Instead, Markey thinks the right to abort an unborn human is a human right. He tweeted that opinion on Wednesday morning in response to a six-week abortion ban going into effect in Texas. “Abortion is health care and health care is a...

Congress & Courts
The Independent

Jen Psaki calls on Congress to pass law guaranteeing abortion rights in response to Texas ban

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that it was time for Congress to act and codify abortion rights into law after the US Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they’re pregnant.At a daily news briefing on Wednesday, Ms Psaki said that passing legislation at the federal level defining a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion was the best way to guarantee such rights for women everywhere in the country.“As the president committed on the campaign trail...codifying Roe v...
Congress & Courts
Cheddar News

Cecile Richards Calls for Congress to Affirm Abortion Rights After SCOTUS Punts

With the nation’s most restrictive abortion ban in place in Texas and the Supreme Court declining to stay the law, 50 years of women’s reproductive rights as codified by Roe v. Wade could be in jeopardy across the United States. Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood and co-chair of the super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, joined Cheddar to discuss what the high court's lack of intervention means for pro-choice activists. “We need to prioritize national legislation by this Congress to protect the right to make your own decisions about pregnancy," she said. "We cannot count on this Supreme Court, so I think it is really incumbent on elected officials to take action and on those of us who are concerned to press our elected officeholders to do just that."
Congress & Courts

Stephen Lynch Says He’d Still Vote To Ban Sex-Selective Abortion

U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch (D-South Boston) entered Congress 20 years ago as a pro-lifer. The last vote to restrict abortion he took came in 2012. He supported a ban on sex-selective abortion. While Lynch has reversed many of his anti-abortion positions, including supporting a federal budget that would repeal the...
Advocacy
NBC News

From abortion to climate change, the 'alarmists' were right. Now stop calling them alarmists.

“The alarmists were right about everything” tweeted NBC News reporter Ben Collins on the morning of September 2, as America woke up to a new abortion rights reality. Following the dead-of-night Supreme Court decision to uphold Texas’s Senate Bill 8, the nation’s most baroquely cruel abortion law is now the law of the land. Collins was being sarcastic, but the tweet struck a nerve. As any character in a disaster movie who tries and fails to warn others of an incoming alien invasion, zombie apocalypse, or catastrophic weather event can confirm, no one’s happy to say they told you so as a worst-case scenario becomes real.
Bourne, MA

Joe Kennedy III Says No To Parole For His Grandfather’s Killer

U.S. Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III meets with supporters in Bourne, Massachusetts on Saturday, August 10, 2020. Photo by Tom Joyce for New Boston Post. Former U.S. Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III (D-Newton) doesn’t think it’s time for his grandfather’s killer to get parole. Kennedy posted his thoughts on the...
Congress & Courts

There Was ALWAYS a Real Threat to Abortion Rights

You can argue, as many politicos have, that Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Udall lost the 2014 election for U.S. Senate in Colorado because his campaign against Republican Cory Gardner was too focused on the issue of abortion. Such an argument would not be without merit; Udall’s campaign may, in fact, have spent too much time and money (and ad space) on the idea that Gardner’s election would be a significant threat to women’s rights in Colorado and across the country.
Presidential Election
Fox News

Psaki snaps at male reporter over question about abortion, Biden's faith: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter Thursday after he asked how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion. Owen Jensen, a reporter with EWTN, a Catholic news network, asked Psaki during her daily press briefing why the president supports abortion "when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong."
Foreign Policy

In Vietnam, Harris talks human rights

HANOI, Vietnam -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that she raised issues of human rights abuses and restrictions on political activism in her conversations with Vietnamese leaders this week, but offered no indication that those talks bore fruit. "We're not going to shy away from difficult conversations. Difficult...
Congress & Courts

Bernie Sanders sets out to sell big government in red states

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders has long argued, but not proved, that his big government populism can win over voters in the largely white, rural communities that flocked to Republican Donald Trump in recent elections. Now as the chief Senate shepherd of a $3.5 trillion budget proposal, Sanders believes he has...
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz Blasts Politifact for Questionable Effort to Fact Check Him: ‘Politifact Exists to Serve’ the Democratic Party

A spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took aim at PolitiFact on Thursday for attempting to undermine his assessment that Texas could arrest Democrats in its state legislature. “PolitiFact exists to carry water for the Democratic Party, so they’re not interested in the search for truth,” a spokesman said in a statement to Fox News. “Pretending that the law doesn’t clearly allow for the arrest and potential physical compulsion of delinquent legislators is patently absurd. This is yet another example of Politifact getting it wrong in their shameless attempt to make excuses for Democrat lies, under the false pretense of confirming facts.”

