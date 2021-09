Last year, it was just another event in a string of local events that had to be canceled because of the coronavirus but it's back this year for the Labor Day Weekend. Art lovers and people who appreciate hand-crafted items from all over the region get to enjoy The 2021 Cooperstown Artisan Festival this Saturday and Sunday, September 4th and 5th, put on by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. Saturday hours are from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday hours are 10 am to 4 pm with the festival taking place rain or shine on the lawn of the Otsego County Office building, 197 Main St, Cooperstown. This 2-day sale features original fine art and crafts from talented local and regional artists with 50 vendors attending.