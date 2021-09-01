Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Woman Gets Busted For A Fake Vaccine Card That Said “Maderna”

By Hayley St. John
1029thebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd so the fake vaccine card stories by dumb people begin….. This girl tried using a fake Covid vaccination card to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers. Didn’t take long for the screener to call BS on it while she arrived at the airport because of the massive typo she made on it.

www.1029thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Hawaii#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Bs#Southwest Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Oak Lawn woman arrested in Hawaii after showing ‘Maderna’ COVID-19 vaccination ID card, court records show

An Oak Lawn woman was arrested in Hawaii last week after, court records show, she entered the state with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled drug company Moderna as “Maderna.” Chloe Mrozak, 24, was arrested Aug. 28 at Inouye International Airport in Oahu and faces a misdemeanor charge of falsified vaccination documents, according to court records. The arrest was first reported by ...
Hawaii StateFOXBusiness

Illinois woman busted on Hawaii trip for fake COVID-19 card

An Illinois woman was busted Saturday for allegedly using a phony COVID-19 vaccine card with a glaring typo to travel to Hawaii, a report said. The card allegedly submitted online to Hawaiian authorities by Chloe Mrozak, 24, misspelled Moderna as "Maderna," according to court documents obtained by HawaiiNewsNow. Mrozak flew...
Hawaii StateNew York Post

Illinois woman arrested for using fake vaccine card to travel to Hawaii

An Illinois woman was busted Saturday for allegedly using a phony COVID-19 vaccine card with a glaring typo to travel to Hawaii, a report said. The card allegedly submitted online to Hawaiian authorities by Chloe Mrozak, 24, misspelled Moderna as “Maderna,” according to court documents obtained by HawaiiNewsNow. Mrozak flew...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Error on fake vaccination card leads to a woman’s arrest at Honolulu Airport

Authorities arrested three more people who allegedly used falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii. Special agents arrested Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Illinois at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu Saturday for alleged use of a fake vaccination card to bypass the state’s 10-day quarantine requirement, a violation of Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

‘AntiVaxMomma’ Busted For Selling Fake Vaccine Cards On Instagram

A New Jersey woman who goes by the Instagram handle ‘AntiVaxMomma‘ just got busted selling fake vaccine cards online. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Jasmine Clifford sold more than 250 fake cards over the social media platform, typically for $200 a piece. She’s also accused of working with another woman to fraudulently enter people into the New York State Immunization database – at a cost of $250.
New York City, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

15 People Busted In New York Alleged Fake Vaccine Card Scheme

If you look all around you will see that more government agencies and private businesses are requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There are some people who are trying to take the easy route. They don’t want to be vaccinated so they are using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, and the government is cracking down.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Wildlifeviralhatch.com

Shark Attack Ends Up Saving Man’s Life

Most people would curse a shark if it attacked them, but Eugene Finney says he will be forever thankful. Eugene was vacationing with his family in California and enjoying a day at the beach when he felt something hit his back with tremendous force. He was disoriented and in pain...

Comments / 0

Community Policy