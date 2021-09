After the Supreme Court voted to uphold the controversial Heartbeat Act, the country erupted in discussion regarding what this ruling means for women’s rights and Roe v Wade. In response, Florida Democrats have voiced their disapproval of the ruling, and they have since taken to social media to share their concerns while also rallying support for the upcoming midterm election. Calling it another effort on the “war on women,” Florida Democrats criticized “another roadblock” in the fight for women’s rights, assuring constituents that they will fight to ensure that women across the United States have equal access to abortions.