Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

7 benefits of kale, from improving digestion to helping fight cancer

By Madeline Kennedy,Melissa Rifkin
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xxca3_0bja4m9i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCB1n_0bja4m9i00
Kale can help ensure that you get the nutrients that you need.

Ron Levine/Getty Images

  • Kale is packed with minerals like iron, manganese, calcium, copper, and potassium.
  • It may also help fight heart disease by lowering cholesterol and aiding weight loss.
  • The antioxidants, sulfurous compounds, and fiber in kale may help contribute to cancer prevention.
  • Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice.

Kale is a dark, leafy vegetable that is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. In fact, kale is one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the world - one serving has over 450% of your daily value of vitamin K. Eating kale can help boost your health by providing antioxidants, fighting heart disease, and helping to prevent cancer. Here are seven science-backed benefits of adding kale to your diet.

1. Provides antioxidants

"Like other leafy greens, kale is rich in antioxidants ," says Samantha Cassetty , MS, RD, nutritionist and co-author of Sugar Shock .

Medical term: Antioxidants help guard your body against damage from compounds in the environment called free radicals. Free radicals can cause a variety of health problems , from cancer to Alzheimer's disease to heart disease , says Cassetty.

Kale contains several important antioxidants - two cups of raw kale contains:

2. May help fight heart disease

"Kale's high fiber content is a beneficial addition to the diet if you're worried about heart disease risk," says Julie Stefanski, RDN , a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics .

This is because eating fiber can help lower cholesterol and change the way your body absorbs sugars, limiting weight gain. Maintaining a healthy weight can help boost your heart's function and lower your blood pressure.

A 2019 review of 185 studies found that eating a diet high in fiber reduced the risk of heart disease by 15% to 30% when compared to consuming a low-fiber diet.

One cup of cooked kale has 5.2 grams of fiber , which makes up 19% of your RDI.

Kale is also high in phytxochemicals , compounds that fight heart disease by reducing inflammation in your body, Stefanski says

3. May promote brain health

Kale provides several nutrients that some studies suggest may support brain health:

  • Omega-3 fatty acids can help improve your memory and brain performance, particularly as you grow older, likely because they have an anti-inflammatory effect on your brain. A study from 2010 found that older adults who took omega-3 supplements daily for six months did better on memory and learning tests than those without any treatment.
  • Sulforaphane is a compound that fights the effects of inflammation in your body. Reducing inflammation can help boost your cognitive function .
  • Iron is also important for your brain health. When your iron levels are low, you may have trouble focusing due to lack of oxygen supply to the brain, from your blood. One cup of cooked kale provides 1.1mg, or 6% of your RDI of iron. Taking in vitamin C along with iron helps you absorb iron more efficiently , so kale's high vitamin C content is an important factor.

4. Provides important minerals

When it comes to nutrients, a little bit of kale can go a long way. So, "if you're not a vegetable lover, adding in kale can give you lots of vitamins and minerals in a moderate amount of leafy greens," Stefanski says.

For example, in one cup of cooked kale, you get a variety of minerals including:

  • Manganese: 0.7 mg, 31% of RDI
  • Calcium: 195 mg, 15% of RDI
  • Copper: 0.1 mg, 10% of RDI
  • Magnesium: 32.5 mg, 8% of RDI
  • Iron: 1.1 mg, 6% of RDI
  • Potassium: 187 mg, 4% of RDI

Getting enough minerals in your diet is important for maintaining the function of your bones, muscles, heart and brain.

Eating kale may be especially helpful for people on a vegetarian or vegan diet. "It can be challenging for people to get enough calcium when they aren't eating dairy foods, so kale can help on that front," Cassetty says.

Note: Be sure to pair kale (rich in calcium) with vitamin D-rich foods, to promote absorption, for example cooking kale and mushrooms together, or even eating a kale salad in the sunshine.

5. May help fight cancer

Kale contains several important nutrients that may help lower your risk of cancer:

6. It's a great source of vitamin K

Vitamin K isn't always easy to come by, especially if you don't eat meat. But "kale, collard greens, and Swiss chard are some of the highest sources of the plant version of vitamin K," says Stefanski.

Related Article Module: 3 science-backed health benefits of vitamin K - and the best food sources for this essential nutrient

Getting enough vitamin K helps with blood clotting, which aids your body in healing from wounds.

Vitamin K deficiencies have also been linked to a higher risk of bone fractures . A 2009 study found that vitamin K reduced the risk of bone fractures in postmenopausal women. This is particularly important since postmenopausal women are at a higher risk of bone loss .

Your body absorbs vitamin K more easily when you eat it along with a healthy fat or oil , so it may help to eat kale with an oily salad dressing or sautée it in light oil.

One cup of cooked kale offers 544 micrograms of vitamin K, which gives you 453% of your daily value. Eating a large amount of vitamin K in foods isn't harmful to your body - vitamin K is only dangerous when you take too many synthetic supplements.

7. Can improve digestion

Kale contains a type of sugar called sulfoquinovose , which feeds the good bacteria living in your gut. These good bacteria are important for your digestion and help keep down levels of harmful bacteria. This is important because high levels of bad bacteria can lead to diarrhea and malnutrition .

The fiber in kale also adds bulk to your stool, which can help relieve constipation.

Insider's takeaway

Kale is a great source of nutrients like fiber, vitamin K, and omega-3 fatty acids. Eating kale can help ensure adequate mineral intake, offer cancer-fighting antioxidants, and promote brain and heart health.

However, to get these benefits, it's best to combine kale with other healthy foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nutritious fats. "The overall healthfulness of your diet matters more than any single food," Cassetty says.

Is Stevia bad for you? Why you should only consume this low-calorie sweetener in moderation The major health benefits of magnesium and how to know if you should take a supplement 5 science-backed benefits of zinc, including improved memory and attention How to follow an anti-inflammatory diet to help lower your risk of cancer and heart disease Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Diet And Cancer#Vitamin A#Vitamin C#Rdi Chlorogenic#Lutein#Rdn#Rdi Copper#Rdi Magnesium#Rdi Iron#Vegetarian#Kale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
Weight LossPosted by
Woman's World

This Fiber Can Help with Weight Loss, Improve Heart Health, and Lower Diabetes Risk

When it comes to fiber, you’ve probably heard that it’s incredibly important for your digestion and cardiovascular systems. However, while it’s is often treated as a single entity (your doctor has probably told you to just “get enough fiber”), there are actually many different kinds out there, and some are better than others when it comes to giving you those must-have benefits. Beta glucan is one of the most vital.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect Vitamin K Has on Your Heart, Says New Study

When you think of heart-healthy foods, do vegetables rich in vitamin K come to mind?. New research out of Edith Cowan University (ECU) suggests that eating vitamin K-rich foods can lower your risk of heart disease caused by atherosclerosis by as much as 34%. Atherosclerosis is the condition that describes plaque build-up within the walls of the arteries.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Turmeric, Says Science

Golden milk lattes are popular for good reason. Turmeric is not only delicious, but it has also been known to have extremely powerful healing properties. As part of the same family as ginger, eating turmeric has been known to lower inflammation, reduce allergy symptoms, and give us an immunity boost.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Food to Eat for a Sharper Brain, Says Dietitian

When you think of brain food, does wild sockeye salmon come to mind? If it doesn't, we encourage you to think again. As Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, and co-founder of Culina Health points out, adequate consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can help us retain information as we're learning it. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, herring, and sardines are all rich sources of two types of omega-3 fatty acids: EPA and DHA.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Kale, Says Dietitian

Kale is known as a superfood, and when you take a look at the nutrition value of this leafy green, you'll understand why. This leafy green contains important vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, and it can help us fight off colds, improve our bone health, and even help us have a better hair day.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Eating Habits for Inflammation, Says Science

There seems to be a bit of a love/hate relationship with inflammation. At its core, inflammation is a necessary part of our body's natural responses. When our bodies have an injury, it uses inflammation as a way to communicate the problem to our immune system. Although we need certain levels...
Nutritiongoodhousekeeping.com

Nutritionists Explain the Subtle Difference Between Macronutrients and Micronutrients

You’ve likely heard people talk about counting their “macros” and “micros” when discussing their diets. This refers to micronutrients and macronutrients, two broad categories of nutrients that are essential for your body to function as healthily as possible. Macronutrients and micronutrients are needed in different quantities, and both serve the...
NutritionWichita Eagle

Eating these foods might protect against cognitive decline, study finds

An apple a day keeps the doctor away but recent research suggests it might also lower your risk for cognitive decline. Researchers found that people who had a diet high in flavonoids, natural substances in plants that give them their colors, might have a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline compared to people with a diet low in flavonoids.
CancerHealthline

Lutein: Health Benefits and Top Food Sources

Lutein is a type of carotenoid that has antioxidant properties and can provide various health benefits. The most researched benefit of lutein is related to eye health, but it has also been linked to heart health, improved cognitive function, and reduced risk of certain types of cancer. This article explores...
Robbins, ILPosted by
The Voice

Watermelon Healthful benefits: Helps heart, stops cancer

The first part is at thevoice.us/watermelon-one-of-the-most-beloved-fruits-in-the-world. Ocean Robbins of Food Revolution Network writes about one of Summer’s favorite foods. Watermelons. “Watermelons are among the largest and heaviest fruits available at most grocery stores, but is lugging them home worth the effort? The three most popular types of watermelon enjoyed in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy