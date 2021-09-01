Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

12 more people in Louisiana taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVCyD_0bja4jVX00
© Getty Images

Twelve people in New Orleans were hospitalized Wednesday due to another suspected carbon monoxide poisoning incident involving an improperly operated generator, with hundreds of thousands of state residents still without power after Hurricane Ida ravaged the state.

The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services tweeted Wednesday morning that it was responding to “multiple patients with carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence.”

The agency later said it had taken seven children and five adults, to nearby hospitals.

“This was a portable generator related carbon monoxide poisoning,” the agency added in a follow-up tweet, warning residents that the “colorless, odorless gas” is “deadly” and that generators should only be operated outdoors.

The conditions of the 12 people were not immediately clear.

The latest incident follows news Tuesday that nine people from St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana were taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning resulting from a generator operated in a garage.

Jason Gaubert, public information officer for St. Tammany Fire District No. 1, said in a statement to The Hill at the time that the individuals, who ranged from an infant to middle aged, were all stable and were expected to recover.

Emergency responders across Louisiana have ramped up their warnings on the proper use of generators, with the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness tweeting Wednesday that generators should be placed at least 20 feet away from homes and away from open windows, doors or vents.

The agency also said among its safety recommendations that residents should turn their generator off and allow it to cool for about 15 to 20 minutes before refueling, and that generators should not be operated in wet conditions.

City officials also tweeted that residents should have a fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide monitor at their homes, and that people should “never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet.”

As of Wednesday early afternoon, more than 983,000 customers in Louisiana remained without power, days after Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

Louisiana energy company DEMCO said this week that restoring power to Louisiana households could be a "weeks long process,” as workers must first attempt to conduct repairs to transmission and transformer poles damaged by the storm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hill

The Hill

332K+
Followers
35K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#St Tammany Parish#Louisianians#Poweroutage Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

Biden is expected to highlight effects of climate change in today's visit. President Biden is scheduled to visit New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the damage brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, his second trip in the storm's wake since it plowed through the eastern half of the United States last week.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy