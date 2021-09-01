Cancel
Tracking gorgeous Thursday before rain returns Friday

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the lower to mid-80s. EXTENDED: High pressure centered over the upper Great Lakes region is bringing pleasant temperatures with a less humid air mass over Mid-Missouri Wednesday afternoon. Clouds continue to clear out, leaving us with upper 50s to around 60 degrees overnight. Thursday is expected to be the nicest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-80s with dew points near 60. A cold front to our northwest could trigger some showers and thunderstorms ahead of the boundary on Friday, moving through the area through late afternoon. We may have a brief break early Friday evening before another round develops along the front on Saturday morning. Showers and storms look heaviest and most widespread through about noon on Saturday, with lingering light showers south of I-70 through late afternoon. Temperatures in the wake of rain will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday. As the front slides south on Sunday, we'll see high pressure building back in to our southwest, bringing temperatures back into the upper 80s to around 90 through Monday. Sunday and Labor Day look dry with slightly higher dew points, but it should still be fairly comfortable with heat indices in the lower 90s.

