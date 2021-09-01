Cancel
Venice Review: Pedro Almodóvar Delivers a Zesty if Underwhelming Melodrama with Parallel Mothers

By David Katz
thefilmstage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT. S. Eliot gave it a cryptic name in The Waste Land: “The Burial of the Dead.” Pedro Almodóvar has instructed his glamorous cast in Parallel Mothers to carry out just this, again and again with soil-mucked hands, in hypnotic and sometimes circuitous rhythm. Often a savvy master of charged symbols and double entendres, he would know that “dead” can be a metaphor and burials are seldom final. (Indeed, early in the film, a character relates a Blood Simple-ish anecdote about a man incorrectly thought dead, who escapes from a mass grave.) The intertwining thematic strands of motherhood and exhumed Spanish history battle for supremacy, maybe in an unnecessary fight to the death.

