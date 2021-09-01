Venice Review: Pedro Almodóvar Delivers a Zesty if Underwhelming Melodrama with Parallel Mothers

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Argentine director Matías Piñeiro works in the intersections of literature, theater, and film. One of his most frequent motifs is of characters handling physical texts — the roundness of skin bristling against the flatness of paper, the two-dimensional element given illusory depth through cinema. It’s a symbol of Piñeiro’s own artistic process. In one scene in Isabella, his latest feature, a woman devising the set design for her play sits on a floor assessing various pieces of paper, each a slightly different shade of purple. “The color purple,” the voiceover says, is “both a heated red and a tinted blue. Fragility and strength at the same time … an opportunity for making decisions.” She arranges the rectangles in order of their purple-ness — darkest to lightest, periwinkle to mauve to lavender to violet. It’s a physical manifestation of her mind trying to order itself. The movie around her is frequently shaded in purples.