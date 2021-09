Nancy Mae Coombes Ring, age 81, passed away on Monday August, 30, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1940, in Owyhee County, Idaho, to the late Dallas and Ella Mae Kodesh Coombes. Nancy was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. She loved to crochet, bake and spend time with her family. She was always baking cookies for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who lovingly called her Mema.