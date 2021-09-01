Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Gov. Little activates National Guard again, directs hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

Mountain Home News
 7 days ago

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today a last-ditch effort to avoid the first-ever activation of statewide crisis standards of care by adding hundreds of new medical personnel for Idaho hospitals, but he said the real solution to the crisis is more Idahoans choosing to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

www.mountainhomenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Boise, ID
Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Idahoans#Intensive Care Units#The Idaho National Guard#Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump rips removal of Robert E. Lee statue: 'Complete desecration'

Former President Trump on Wednesday blasted the decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., saying it would result in a “complete desecration.”. Trump has defended such statues from being removed in the past, calling activists' effort a means to "take away" U.S. history...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy