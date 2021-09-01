All the Details on Gabrielle Union’s Stunning Anniversary Dress from Valentino
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Not surprisingly, they did it in style. The couple rang in their milestone in Paris (the city of love) with a dinner surrounded by friends and family, including their four children: Zaya, Zaire, Xavier and Kaavia James. Naturally, before the event, the Bring It On star made sure to take a handful of photos modeling her gorgeous ballgown from Valentino’s Spring 2020 Haute Couture collection.www.purewow.com
