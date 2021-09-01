Google is reportedly planning custom chips for Chromebooks and tablets
The Pixel 6 is the first significant reinvention to Google's smartphone series we've seen in years. It's not just a design change, either — thanks to the new Tensor SoC, we're hoping to see the company's most powerful flagship device yet. Pixel phones are only one entry in Google's ever-expanding lineup of hardware, of course. If you've been waiting to see a Chromebook powered by custom silicon, you might not have to wait too much longer.www.androidpolice.com
