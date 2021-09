While most moms use Instagram to share snaps of their kids, a New Jersey woman using the name “AntiVaxMomma” allegedly used the social media network to sell hundreds of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards. Criminal charges have been filed against the woman as well as an alleged co-conspirator and at least 13 individuals alleged to have purchased fake vaccination cards through the “AntiVaxMomma” Instagram account, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.