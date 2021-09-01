Family guide to new movie releases

Inspiration can come from pretty much anywhere as it’s been proven time and again, and the movie that inspired Aquaman 2 isn’t all that surprising given the direction that the movie is going to take as the main character and those under his rule are going to be taking on the challenge of finding a kingdom that apparently disappears and reappears, thereby giving it the title of the Lost Kingdom. Planet of the Vampires, an Italian science fiction movie, was the inspiration for the Aquaman sequel apparently, which easily tells a lot of people that this next movie is going to go a little darker than the first one allowed. to a lot of fans, this is good news since quite a few people have been wanting to see DC get a little darker considering that some of their stories in the comics are definitely heavier when it comes to their content and the way it’s displayed. The trick is however that a lot of the comic book movies, not all of them, have been geared towards being action-packed, but have still been toned down just enough to keep them age-appropriate since many of the fans are still kids.