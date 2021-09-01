LYNN — Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Gerald Emeka, who was beaten to death Saturday night, were arraigned in Lynn District Court Wednesday morning.

Elvis Payano, 20, and Kelvis Payano, 18, turned themselves into police Monday afternoon after warrants were issued for their arrest. A plea of not guilty was entered on their behalf in court Wednesday and both defendants were held without bail.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Lynn Police responded to 364 Essex St. on a report of an unresponsive man. The victim, Emeka, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Emeka was described as a loving, respectful, selfless, caring young hardworking man according to a GoFundMe set up by Darcey Boucher.

The Lynn native graduated from English High school in 2019 and then continued his education at MassBay Community College. He was a member of his church choir and enjoyed playing drums.

Standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall, Emeka loved to play basketball. He also enjoyed playing video games, listening to music in his free time, going to the gym, and hanging out with his close friends and family.

“Gerald was the most loving son, cousin, nephew, brother, and friend,” said Boucher.

Elvis and Kelvis Payano are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 1 for a probable cause hearing.

The post Two men arraigned for beating death of Lynn man appeared first on Itemlive .