Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynn, MA

Two men arraigned for beating death of Lynn man

By Sam Minton
Posted by 
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071uRi_0bja2GtK00

LYNN — Two men charged with the murder of 20-year-old Gerald Emeka, who was beaten to death Saturday night, were arraigned in Lynn District Court Wednesday morning.

Elvis Payano, 20, and Kelvis Payano, 18, turned themselves into police Monday afternoon after warrants were issued for their arrest. A plea of not guilty was entered on their behalf in court Wednesday and both defendants were held without bail.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Lynn Police responded to 364 Essex St. on a report of an unresponsive man. The victim, Emeka, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Emeka was described as a loving, respectful, selfless, caring young hardworking man according to a GoFundMe set up by Darcey Boucher.

The Lynn native graduated from English High school in 2019 and then continued his education at MassBay Community College. He was a member of his church choir and enjoyed playing drums.

Standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall, Emeka loved to play basketball. He also enjoyed playing video games, listening to music in his free time, going to the gym, and hanging out with his close friends and family.

“Gerald was the most loving son, cousin, nephew, brother, and friend,” said Boucher.

Elvis and Kelvis Payano are scheduled to return to court on Oct. 1 for a probable cause hearing.

The post Two men arraigned for beating death of Lynn man appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
146
Followers
115
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
Lynn, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Murder#Video Game#Police#Lynn District Court#Salem Hospital#Massbay Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
Posted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.
Louisiana StateCNN

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

There are still more than 400,000 customers without power in Louisiana, energy company says. There are now 415,613 customers without power in the state of Louisiana as clean-up and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ida, according to PowerOutage.us. Entergy Louisiana, which provides electric service to more than 1 million customers,...
Posted by
The Hill

Blinken: We are not aware of any 'hostage-like situation' in Mazar-i-Sharif

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the U.S. is “not aware” of a “hostage-like situation” at Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan after reports that the Taliban were not allowing Americans to leave. “We are not aware of anyone being held on an aircraft or any hostage life situation in Mazar-i-Sharif,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy