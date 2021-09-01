The Bar World Looks Beyond Feel-Good Measures on Sustainability and Climate Change

It was the turtle heard round the world. On August 10, 2015, marine biologist Christine Figgener uploaded a video to YouTube of a colleague on a boat helping a sea turtle in distress. Dripping blood and visibly in pain, the turtle wrestles and whimpers for eight excruciating minutes while a human equipped with needle-nose pliers attempts to free a blockage from its nasal cavity. Four minutes in, Figgener and her team realize the blockage isn’t natural: “Don’t tell me it’s a freaking straw,” we hear Figgener lament behind the camera. The scientists tug at the straw; the turtle winces in agony. It’s impossible to watch without cringing. After innumerable failed attempts, the scientists yank out a twisted, weathered piece of plastic as long as a human finger. In a moment of triumphant catharsis, the turtle leaps back into the water. We’re left on the boat to sit with our shame over our role in the animal’s suffering.