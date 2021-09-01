Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Bar World Looks Beyond Feel-Good Measures on Sustainability and Climate Change

By Max Falkowitz
imbibemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the turtle heard round the world. On August 10, 2015, marine biologist Christine Figgener uploaded a video to YouTube of a colleague on a boat helping a sea turtle in distress. Dripping blood and visibly in pain, the turtle wrestles and whimpers for eight excruciating minutes while a human equipped with needle-nose pliers attempts to free a blockage from its nasal cavity. Four minutes in, Figgener and her team realize the blockage isn’t natural: “Don’t tell me it’s a freaking straw,” we hear Figgener lament behind the camera. The scientists tug at the straw; the turtle winces in agony. It’s impossible to watch without cringing. After innumerable failed attempts, the scientists yank out a twisted, weathered piece of plastic as long as a human finger. In a moment of triumphant catharsis, the turtle leaps back into the water. We’re left on the boat to sit with our shame over our role in the animal’s suffering.

imbibemagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#Infrastructure#Waste Management#Marine#American#Rs#Sonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'China's BRI a threat to climate change and environment'

Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI) is a threat to climate change and is responsible for causing environmental degradation as almost 90 per cent of its energy projects are carbon-intensive and operate on fossil fuel, a think tank has said. The BRI is set to aggravate...
Environmentkmaland.com

Report: Less Than a Decade Remains for Action on Climate Change

(Lincoln) -- Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest report from top scientists. John Crabtree, campaign representative for the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign in Nebraska, said proposals currently making their way through Congress would be a good start.
EnvironmentMSNBC

How the world’s biggest polluters are shifting the blame for climate change

In a summer of devastating fires and floods, “we’re coming face-to-face with climate change,” says Michael E. Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State and author of “The New Climate War.” He discusses how the narrative of “personal responsibility” is maintaining our dependence on fossil fuels and why there’s an “implementation gap” between President Biden’s carbon pledges and drilling policies.Sept. 4, 2021.
EnvironmentAOL Corp

How investors, and everybody, should think about climate change

It’s a great paradox that the two biggest stories of our time are invisible. COVID for one. You can’t see it. And that’s what makes it difficult to convince, say, 700,000 bikers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota this week that they should socially distance, wear masks and get vaccinated. Of course, you do see COVID when the hospital fills up, or your uncle dies.
EnvironmentGreat Lakes Now

Waste-To-Energy Tech Could Slash U.S. Water Sector Carbon Emissions, But Its Potential Remains Underdeveloped

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Environmentcitywatchla.com

"This Was Avoidable," Climate Activists Say About Apocalyptic UN Climate Report

In a landmark report released Monday by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), some of the world's foremost climate scientists added further urgency to the summit by clarifying that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as envisioned in the Paris Agreement signed at the last major climate summit in 2015, is imperative. Temperatures have already risen by 1.1 degrees C; current trends point to a rise of a ruinous 3 degrees C later this century.
TV & Videosvegnews.com

World Leaders Won’t Talk About Diet Change to Fight Climate Change. This New Celeb-Backed Documentary Will.

On September 16, new documentary Eating Our Way to Extinction will be released for a one-day theatrical premiere nationwide before making its way to multiple digital platforms later this year. Created by London-based brothers Ludo and Otto Brockway (through their production company Broxstar Productions), the new full-length documentary focuses on the vastness and beauty of the Earth—from the Amazon rainforests to the Mongolian deserts—and the devastating environmental and health effects animal agriculture has had on the planet, told by the people who experience the climate crisis on the frontlines, with the aim to inspire viewers to adopt a plant-based lifestyle.
BBC

Climate change: Will I still be able to fly in a net zero world?

How much of an impact on UK lifestyles will the government's goal of net zero carbon emissions really have?. A new report says that while the 2050 target will require significant efforts from consumers, these should not result in "massive lifestyle changes". The study from the Tony Blair Institute for...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Climate Change Is Making the U.S. Poorer Than It Realizes

The trillion-dollar spending package that the Senate has passed along to the House is being described as a once-in-a-generation fix for America’s deteriorating infrastructure. It should be viewed as only the first in a long series of such big investments, because Earth’s climate is changing faster than America’s existing roads, bridges and other infrastructure can withstand.
Environmentkcrw.com

Food scraps are clogging landfills and making climate change worse. How that'll change in 2022

If you live in California, chances are your food scraps are still getting buried in landfills and contributing to a warmer planet. And so, California became the first U.S. state to require local jurisdictions to compost their organic waste. SB 1383 was signed into law in 2016, and it aims to reduce organic waste disposal 75% by 2025. It also requires that by January 2022, all cities and counties in California need to establish a plan to compost the organic waste going into trash cans.
Environmentmit.edu

Climate and sustainability classes expand at MIT

In fall 2019, a new class, 6.S898/12.S992 (Climate Change Seminar), arrived at MIT. It was, at the time, the only course in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) to tackle the science of climate change. The class covered climate models and simulations alongside atmospheric science, policy, and economics.
Environmentwinespectator.com

Jackson Family Pushes for Greater Action on Climate Change and Sustainability

A little over a week after a United Nations panel issued a stark report on the rapid pace of climate change, one of the world's most influential wine companies, California-based Jackson Family Wines, announced a 10-year plan to help fight climate change and pursue other broad environmental and social responsibility goals. It's one of the more ambitious efforts ever by a wine producer to help the environment.
Carsecowatch.com

Climate Change Is an Infrastructure Problem – Map of Electric Vehicle Chargers Shows One Reason Why

Most of America's 107,000 gas stations can fill several cars every five or 10 minutes at multiple pumps. Not so for electric vehicle chargers – at least not yet. Today the U.S. has around 43,000 public EV charging stations, with about 106,000 outlets. Each outlet can charge only one vehicle at a time, and even fast-charging outlets take an hour to provide 180-240 miles' worth of charge; most take much longer.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

IPCC Report: Climate Change Is a Generational Justice Issue

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. How many times have we said this before? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) new report, its sixth since 1990, is a “wake-up call.”. The report, authored by more than 200 scientists from across the globe and based on more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy