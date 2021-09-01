2021 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC
The 2021 Tour Championship marks the final leg of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 FedEx Cup playoffs, with the Tour playing the event this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. The Tour Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air four days of live golf action from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.thegolfnewsnet.com
