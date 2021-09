Thank you, Plain Dealer, for your prominent coverage of the Republican-majority Ohio Redistricting Commission’s violation of the state constitution (”Gov. Mike DeWine, other top state officials fail to share map redesign proposal with public,” Sept. 2). In failing to produce for the public a proposed legislative map by the Sept. 1 deadline, the commission has shown arrogant lack of concern for the electorate – the people who put them in office, the people who made their wishes known in redistricting referendums in 2015 and 2018, the people they are sworn to represent.