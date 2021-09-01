Cancel
Indiana County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Indiana by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 00:20:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Indiana The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is ending. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and runoff will continue. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Indiana, Homer City, Blairsville, Black Lick, Clymer, New Florence, Chevy Chase Heights, Seward, Ernest, Marion Center, Cherry Tree, Creekside, Glen Campbell, Armagh, Lucerne Mines, Dixonville, Commodore, Jacksonville, Brush Vly and Yellow Creek State Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

